We are living in a time of unparalleled discord. We are horrified by the death of George Floyd and countless others who are affected by acts of senseless brutality. And we are transfixed by the local and global responses to these acts.
Just as they always have, journalists rushed to the front lines to report on the protests. Despite being harassed, injured and even arrested, they continued their work so we might know what was happening and what it might mean for the future of our community and society at large.
Yet local journalism is facing a threat to its very existence. Nationwide, one in five papers have shut down since 2004. The decline in advertising resulting from the impact of Covid-19 on business operations has been a devastating blow. At least 18 California newspapers have shuttered or reduced frequency of publication this year alone; dozens of others have instituted layoffs or furloughed news staff. Without support, the industry may never recover.
The relationship between the health and progress of a community and the presence of local newspapers has been documented many times over. Newspapers cover global pandemics, investigate corporate wrongdoing and report on national political shifts, but they also report on local schools, businesses, weddings, deaths, sports, crime, city and county government, transportation, health.
When newspapers close, misinformation and apathy fill the void; there is declining citizen engagement, lower voter turnout, increased corruption and declining government performance.
To help preserve community newspapers, the California Legislature must enact the Save Local Journalism Act. The bill, which is expected to be introduced as a trailer to the state budget, would permanently extend newspapers’ exemption from Assembly Bill 5, which reclassifies the employment status of independent contractors. Last year, the Legislature granted newspapers a one-year exemption for newspaper carriers in acknowledgement of the critical role newspapers play in an informed democracy. If newspapers have to put part-time carriers on staff, those papers will not survive. Newspaper carrier jobs – often held by individuals who are older, or also work regular full-time jobs – will go away.
The Save Local Journalism Act also prioritizes local news outlets for the placement of state public outreach campaign advertisements. Annually, the state spends millions of dollars on awareness/education campaigns. Newspapers offer the best return on investment for these ads, with research showing consumers trust local media, including newspapers, at three times the rate they do platforms like Facebook.
California’s newspapers are committed to their mission of informing the public. But to do that, they must stay in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.