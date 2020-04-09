Shining a Light
I do not support public agencies acting as if they have to hide the truth (“Crisis mode should not change the basic rules of government transparency,” April 2-8). Using a crisis to squelch transparency for uncomfortable issues is, likely, based on fear and control. However, infantilizing your constituents with lack of information only serves to engender mistrust, then suspicion and opposition. I think most adults realize that this pandemic is going to cause immense economic impacts. We are all in this together and need to have honest and accurate information. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
School Daze
Kudos to all of the teachers and parents who are putting their best efforts forward to make this work for our children (“Despite best efforts at remote instruction, many students are being left behind,” April 2-8). This is definitely an infrastructure problem. I hope we can come out of this with useful lessons learned on how to strengthen the public education infrastructure by identifying gaps in access to crucial resources. Erika Takada | via Facebook
Honestly, teens don’t give a crap about school right now. Some teachers have been told not to grade work, so I don’t understand why we give them work to begin with. Also, fewer and fewer students show up online or turn in any work. It’s a waste of time and energy on teachers’ part.Myrka Fernandez | via Facebook
Some kids are barely getting by and lots of parents aren’t in positions to help with math and such. It’s a huge amount of time to be distantly learning. And while it’s necessary, I foresee many kids being set way back from this. Valentina Rosendeau | via Facebook
Glass Half Full
I am hoping that a lot of very useful data will be found as a result of this shelter-in-place period (“Remote work during coronavirus crisis could help Monterey County achieve climate goals,” April 2-8). We see from satellite images how the air quality has improved already. Pay attention to the changes in how people are now accessing healthcare, making use of telehealth apps and video to have non-urgent medical consultations. And in regard to the increases in telecommuters working remotely, how are the power/Wi-Fi/communications grids performing? Can they support this level and type of access long term? Lots of opportunities for positive change are possible here! Stef Helbock Pummell | via Facebook
Open, Shut
The 14-day quarantine when moving in or out of county is a potential issue because it coincides with the agricultural seasonal transition (“Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order 2.0: Here’s what’s different and more restrictive,” posted April 3). It should be interesting to see which businesses come up with solutions and what they are, and which determine that compliance is impractical. Nona Childress | Salinas
Monterey County Weekly, thank you for keeping us informed! Megan Grubaums | via Facebook
What the hell is going on? This is playing Russian roulette with people’s health (“Monterey County Superior Court changes course on ordering all employees back to work during pandemic,” posted April 5). Violeta Mendoza | via Facebook
Booking It
Thank you for covering the power of your public libraries during this time (“The To-Do List,” April 2-8). If you don’t have a library card, get one! We are issuing instant electronic cards that work with most resources, and our wonderful staff is still processing regular library cards and mailing them to you. Just apply on our website, eMCFL.org. Our buildings may be closed, but every other doorway is open and we stand by to talk, text, email or mail to help meet your needs. Hillary Theyer | Carmel Valley
Editor’s note: Theyer is the library director for Monterey County Free Libraries.
Adding Up
I want to thank you for your nightly coronavirus trends table (“Monterey County Now”). It’s very helpful to have a daily report to help us understand the extent of the problem in our area, as well as other cities and countries. Lawrence Lyonhardt | via email
We’re not testing enough, so the chart is misleading (“Interactive: How Monterey County compares to its neighbors in Covid-19 cases,” posted April 4). Vicki Grillo | via Facebook
Thanks. Really useful information. Chip Lenno | Seaside
Parking It
The Community Association of Big Sur wanted to reach out after seeing your piece regarding recreation during the shelter-in-place orders (“Monterey County Now,” sent March 31). Since Big Sur is one of our county’s biggest outdoor destinations we thought it helpful to send out a heads up message to our local community: Our local sheriff’s deputy is patrolling with the intention of enforcing the social distancing measures and has been writing citations for violations of trespassing and no-camping ordinances. The number for non-emergency calls to the sheriff in Big Sur is 831-755-5111.
In solidarity with all outdoor lovers, we’d like to repeat the message from California State Parks: Stay home if you are sick. Stay close to home when you get outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach. Always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating. If you cannot maintain physical distancing, leave the park. Blain VandenBerg | Big Sur
Editor’s note: VandenBerg serves on the board of the Community Association of Big Sur.
