Vote Early
Only way forward (“All voting in November should be done by mail, local election officials recommend,” posted April 11). Liz Heller | via Facebook
As military, we have voted by mail for 20 years or so. This is not a change that impacts us. I’m all for this! Jennie Baumback | via Facebook
I think vote-by-mail is the best idea ever. And in Monterey County the postage is free. Fill out your ballot, sign the envelope and mail it in. What could be easier? Lou Richards | via Facebook
By November, more normalcy will return. This isn’t time for a social justice overhaul in voting. Daniel Vaserv | via Facebook
Why are you afraid of people voting? The shelter-in-place order likely won’t be around in November, but our way of life will forever be changed by this pandemic. It will 100-percent impact how we hold elections. David Aguilar | via Facebook
Immune Boost
I took the test and used my health savings account. I was negative for the antibodies (“Antibody testing for Covid-19 immunity has been popular at a Monterey lab, but stops – for now – today,” posted April 11). Caryle Lorra Smith | via Facebook
How are we ever getting back to work safely without testing? Diana Guzman | via Facebook
Take a Walk
Thank you for keeping the trails and open spaces open during these stressful times (“County issues confusing order on park openings for Easter Sunday,” posted April 6). I live in a small apartment in a busy, noisy neighborhood. I appreciate a public place where I can exercise. My mental and physical health improves when I go hiking. Jackie Estrada | via Facebook
“There are negative health and social impacts from keeping families indoors day after day,” said County Supervisor Jane Parker. AMEN. Bane Andersen | via Instagram
I’m stoked that the county listened to us about parks closing on Easter (“County parks will close for Easter weekend, reopening plan remains TBD,” posted April 7). This is hands-down the best community to live in. We are all blessed to call Monterey County home. Keep up the self-sacrifice for the greater good, my neighbors. Ethan Austin Reavis | via Facebook
Just close all parks and beaches, they’re all overcrowded and not necessary for people to stay healthy (“State parks close tonight, and expect increased patrols at local beaches this weekend,” posted April 10). It’s very frustrating when you can’t even park on your own street because hundreds of people each day are violating the shelter-in-place order by driving to our neighborhoods to use trails and parks. We’re all more than happy to share each other’s parks and trails under normal circumstances, but they’re completely unnecessary right now, and keeping them open just puts more people at risk and keeps us under lockdown longer if groups are gathering and spreading the virus. Kimberly Heinz | via Facebook
Work Force
Hopefully they can get some well deserved help they need so desperately (“Thousands of hospitality employees are out of work and don’t know when jobs will return,” April 9-15). Bless all of them, no one deserves this. Liane Gardiner | via Facebook
I am one of those now-furloughed managers who has filed for unemployment, not knowing how this next month will work out. Even though I am considered a senior I just got back from delivering lunches to shut-ins, and I have a very hard time watching the news these days. Dawn Truex | via Facebook
Stop complaining. Unemployment is giving them an extra $600 a week, way more money they made working (“Where is the money in the $2 trillion federal coronavirus aid package going locally?” posted April 12). Sam Ayala | via Facebook
It’s gonna be a rough time for everyone (“Facing economic slowdown, cities expect revenues to plunge, impacts on services to follow,” April 9-15). Hopefully our small business will get through it. I just bought a few things from my favorite local store. Kim Schreiber | via Facebook
Good luck with that (“City of Salinas deems all workers essential, orders everyone back to work on Monday,” posted April 10). Lawsuits waiting to happen when someone gets sick. Kat Deering | via Facebook
Salinas officials think they can just go around and disrespect our community. A call to action to remove these idiots from public office, period. Doug Mo | via Facebook
Behind the Masks
Thank you to these community members! (“Monterey County’s Chinese community leads the effort to secure 10,000 new masks amid shortage,” April 9-15.) Brettie Page | via Facebook
That is so awesome. Thank you. Jen Stevens | via Facebook
By The Numbers
We need to keep pressure, celebrate the current numbers but strive for more (“Monterey County’s coronavirus curve appears flatter than most,” posted April 7). Hard times may be ahead with our delay of the virus. Rick DeNoyer | via Facebook
Good! We have been working very hard to annihilate that curve! Therese Gramercy | via Facebook
