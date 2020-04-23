Take a Hike
The vast majority of people on these trails only hike a few miles, out and back. There is little possibility of getting lost/hurt. There is little risk of coming into direct contact with other people (if so, politely go past without conversing). This is an incredible overreach by Big Brother. People need an outlet, especially now (“U.S. Forest Service announces closure of Big Sur trails and roads through June 1,” posted April 16). Kevin Skyles | via Facebook
I agree that people need an outlet, which can be achieved by hiking local trails or walking in their neighborhood or local parks. I see this as a way to encourage the appropriate behavior needed to curb the virus. Suzy Chow | via Facebook
Considering you could hunt on Los Padres National Forest land for days without seeing another soul, the new order is an example of Covid-19 extremism. The number of persons receiving hunting licenses in 2018 was less than 0.29 percent of California’s population. Over $3.3 billion came from hunting and fishing. Forest managers forgot that old saying: Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.
While BLM’s developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites are closed, BLM trails and undeveloped lands are largely open, as they should be. Colin Gallagher | Monterey
This is a good idea. The trails have been overly crowded and if somebody gets hurt out in nature that puts countless others at risk having to go rescue them. This isn’t forever, it’s temporary and everybody just needs to cool their jets and be patient. Koly McBride | via Facebook
Under Cover
I wish so very much that the Salinas Police Department would take this lockdown seriously like Monterey has stepped up and done (“Undercover detectives in unmarked cars are catching violators of the lockdown order in Monterey,” posted April 18).
If we are not under enough stress, it would sure help if Salinas would step up for its citizens and address these issues instead of hiding behind locked doors at City Hall. Salinas, where are you? Janelle Robinson | Salinas
This is ridiculous. There is no reason why “nonessential” businesses can’t open back up and use social distancing protocol. Carmine Dahl | via web
Data Dump
It is in no way laudable that you’re pressing medical providers to release confidential medical information about people who have passed or suffered from Covid-19 (“Free Speech,” April 16-22). It’s not only illegal for them to disclose this information, the individuals and family are protected from what might be backlash or stigma, especially given the panic around this pandemic. I’m not supporting you guys so you can present information in a way that makes it appear to the public as if these healthcare providers are somehow maliciously not releasing information. The hospitals’ hands are tied by HIPAA. The sheriffs did not provide the medical care so they have clearly some leniency. It’s not as if they’re acting out of some moral superiority to the hospitals. Do better, Weekly. Alexandra Ludovina | Seaside
Feeling the Love
I did a one-time contribution a week ago and plan to do so again (“Monterey County NOW,” sent April 19). I have become increasingly impressed by your paper. The local issues covered are very important and well done. I appreciate the hard work and dedication of your local reporters. I am even more impressed with your coverage and technological access during this Covid-19 emergency. Thank you to all your many workers that are needed to make such a quality newspaper.
Also, your election coverage and evaluation of candidates’ records as well as information concerning propositions is essential information for me to make my voting choices. Gail Beyatte | Monterey
Congratulations to the whole staff at Monterey County Weekly for the thorough adaptation of virtually every part of the paper and its operations in response to the pandemic.
I appreciate the updates and insights on Covid-19, the stories of how businesses, people and organizations are adapting, and the stories of the remarkable people who have stepped forward to find ways to help. Bill Kampe | Pacific Grove
Thank you for reinventing yourselves and keeping the Weekly going during these times! TheWeekly has always been my favorite paper to read. Keep up the great work and stay well. Cara Weston | Carmel
Glad to support the local paper. We read it religiously (since we can’t go to church). Keep up the great work! Doug and Dorothy Rick | Pacific Grove
Water World
All environmental concerns and questions have been thoroughly addressed for the expansion of Pure Water Monterey (“The coming battles over Monterey Peninsula water will be fought on Zoom,” posted April 18). It would be irresponsible and indefensible to waste the public’s money by blocking certification of this environmental impact report for political reasons. The Monterey One Water board’s resolution 2019-19 states the expansion of Pure Water Monterey is a backup plan in the event that Cal Am’s desalination project is delayed or never built. Now more than ever this backup plan needs to be ready. Please email the Monterey One Water board clerk at chayito@my1water.org to emphasize the need to certify this EIR. The board will vote on April 27, 2020. Businesses and residents will all benefit. Walt Notley | Carmel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.