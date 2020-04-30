Beach Daze
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness! Guess what? Life comes first! If you decide to endanger my life or the lives of those I love, then I will support the government to remove your liberties (“Lovers Point closed until further notice due to people not social distancing,” posted April 25). Sam Martinez | via Facebook
OMG stay home! I miss the beach, my kids miss the beach. Guess what? We’re doing just fine. The beach will be there when this is over. Wesley Barnett | via Facebook
Unbelievable how people in fear will bow down to the government and allow their rights to be trampled on. TWO MONTHS into a pandemic and now they’re tightening the noose? Wake up, people. This is not about our safety or health. It’s about power and control. Robin Shaw | via Facebook
The beaches being shut down is due to the fact that many people think the rules apply to everyone but them. It is not OK for them to put the community at risk. Tim Bridler | via Facebook
Step on the Brakes
It’s going to be a boring summer! Safe, but no events (“Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, centerpiece of Car Week, cancels 2020 event,” posted April 23). Catrina Coyle | via Facebook
Thank God! Concourse d’Arrogánce is literally the epitome of what’s wrong with our society and our community should stop supporting this 1 Percent event. More now, than ever before! Will Larkin | via Facebook
Real residents hate Car Week anyway. It only appeals to transplants and tourists. Thomas Michael Chavarria | via Facebook
I loved looking at all the cars, both exotic and just different. I’m sad for the lost revenue. You can’t live in a vacation destination and complain when tourists come! Cheryl Hunt-Capece | via Facebook
Until a vaccine or effective antivirals, totally expected. There’s no returning to full normal without these. Mass gatherings like this are frankly not going to happen. That’s the new normal.Art Fernandez | via Facebook
Shelter On
If the initial social distancing orders are working to limit the spread of this virus and keep its transmission rate low, then why are we being asked to put up with more restrictions? I feel like we are being punished for being successful (“Shelter-in-place will be extended, plus an order requiring face coverings is coming,” posted April 24). Stef Helbock Pummell | via Facebook
The economic pressure to open while balancing an acceptable level of Covid-19 death is the million-dollar question. Politicians stand at both sides of the spectrum and everything in between. Just because a politician says it’s time to open doesn’t mean the virus isn’t out there. The safest way to move into this new phase is to treat everyone as if they are an asymptomatic carrier and treat yourself as an asymptomatic carrier. On the Navy’s Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, 60 percent of the sailors who tested positive were asymptomatic. The cleverness of this virus lies in its ability to spread undercover. Steve McShane | Salinas
Your grandparents were called to war.
You’re being called to sit on your couch.
You can do this. Eric Tyle | Monterey
David vs. Goliath
These are the stories that we should be reading about! Small businesses not getting funding, and I’m not certain government representatives are concerned, unfortunately (“Small businesses get pushed aside by big players for Covid-19 relief cash,” April 23-27). Debby Hardee Beck | via Facebook
A Weekly Daily
I have clients in your area, and so I’ve been a reader of your paper for a while. I’ve always found it a good resource. The work you’ve been doing during Covid has been remarkable. Human. Informational. Honest. Today’s newsletter opening is what moved me to address this note of thanks and appreciation to you and your team (“Monterey County NOW,” sent April 26). Thank you for your work. Jonathan Yosef Magidovitch | Karmiel, Israel
Thanks for a sensible status of the mess. Linda Dorris | via email
Beautifully written piece (“Monterey County NOW,” sent April 23). Thank you for sharing your perception of our connectedness and the challenges, but also the champions during this uncertain time. Diane O’Hagan | via email
We have been getting Monterey County NOW since you started it. We were traveling in Arizona and it was our only connection to Monterey County news. We are home now and think that you still are the best thing going. Thank you. Jan Houser | Seaside
Healthy Healing
I have seen numerous patients with heart attacks and strokes who were so afraid of contracting the virus at the hospital that they stayed at home for days and by the time they came to the hospital, were extremely ill. My colleagues and I believe more patients in our community are dying from not receiving necessary emergency care than from the virus itself (“More people are waiting too long to get help with minor medical issues, with potentially tragic consequences,” posted April 23).
If you think you have a medical emergency, PLEASE come to the emergency department. The chance of dying from an untreated medical emergency is higher than the small chance of contracting coronavirus in the hospital. Nikolas Greenson | Aptos
Greenson is an emergency physician at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.