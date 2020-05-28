Under Oath
This is the best piece of writing about Ms. Reade that I have read (“A longtime expert witness in Monterey County domestic violence trials, Tara Reade is now best known for accusing Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her,” May 21-27). She is a complicated person, capable of doing good and also obviously harmed by an abusive parent and husband. I hope she finds peace. Hilary Le Fort | via Facebook
Thank you for sharing her story. Lauren Jyoti | via Facebook
Monterey County Weekly has become the National Enquirer. Chad Balesteri | via Facebook
I have yet to comprehend the point of your cover story on Tara Reade except to suggest by implication that her accusations against Joe Biden somehow have credibility because she testified as an expert witness in several abuse cases in Monterey County. You owe your readers a follow-up to clarify the details your motivation for writing the story. Richard Pitnick | Carmel Valley
As to the sad story of Tara Reade, once again the Weekly shows its ability to produce quality journalism. My heart goes out to Ms. Reade and all people, male and female, who have been the recipient of sexual, domestic or other violence of any kind. Her story may, or may not be true, but it should be fully and honestly investigated. David Fairhurst | Carmel Valley
On Capitol Hill, job titles are of extreme importance (“Convictions could be challenged as defense attorneys question Tara Reade’s credentials,” posted May 21). There is a huge difference in the job titles of “legislative assistant” and “staff assistant.” Tara Reade was clearly only a staff assistant, and had no influence on legislation. If she represented herself in court as an expert witness due to experience as a legislative assistant, and claimed that she worked on legislation such as the Violence Against Women Act, that could very well be considered perjury.
This is a very big thing. And if Tara Reade indeed made this misrepresentation, it would be the most significant issue detracting from her credibility in all other matters, including her accusations against Vice President Biden. Joe Smith | Maryland
Tucked In
If you want to go, go. If you want to stay home, stay. Your left-leaning views is why I won’t be supporting your paper. This whole response to the virus is so overblown and if you don’t see it for the political leanings, you’re part of the problem (“The Tuck Box defies a court order,” Monterey County NOW, May 21). Darlene Moseley | Carmel
I have read and supported your newspaper for years and believed you supported the little guy. I was wrong, you are a bunch of fuckwits who support tyranny. Look at the data, look at the guidance from the CDC, look carefully, use your brain and balance the lockdown benefits, such as they are, against the damage being done to local people. Mike T. Wardley | via email
That was a great opinion piece! Well said! Kathy Cunningham | via email
Good article and thanks. Barbara Cole | via email
Lights Down
This is a real blow to the Monterey area (“As shelter-in-place keeps venues dark, some close their doors for good,” May 21-27). We have enjoyed numerous good times at Sly’s when Lisa Taylor and Soul City used to perform there. We also enjoyed many performances at The Lab. Once we all get through this, we will all rise again… we hope!
Thank you, Monterey County Weekly for keeping us informed about how the Covid-19 crisis is affecting our little paradise on the Central Coast. Diane Rowe | Seaside
That is just really sad. Elizabeth Zandbergen | via Facebook
My daughter has performed at The Lab a couple of times. It was a nice, small venue. I’m sorry we’re losing it. Deb Miller | via Facebook
What FORA?
Squid’s effort to place any blame on Gail Morton for purported shortcomings of [the Fort Ord Reuse Authority] must be based on an ignorance level that is not often attained (“Squid Fry: FORA Few Dollars More,” May 14-20). I have worked with Morton on the FORA board for nearly eight years. I have never observed a more effective, dedicated and informed FORA board member. Both the city of Marina and county of Monterey should be thankful that she has stepped up to carry more than her share of responsibility as an elected officialFrank O’Connell | Marina
O’Connell is a member of Marina City Council and serves on the FORA board.
Rent Due
Where does the Board of Supervisors derive authority to tell private property owners to provide free housing? If they will allow us to hold property tax payment until back rent is collected, then we can talk (“County Board of Supervisors votes unanimously to extend eviction protections through July,” posted May 19). Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
It’s going to take an agreement between government, property owners, renters and banks. If property owners’ financial burden isn’t lifted, they count on income from the tenant. If the tenant can’t pay, the landlord has no choice but to find a tenant who can. It’s bad all around. Tiffany Sheele | via Facebook
Independent Living
Love this! Congrats to Whitney and thank you for featuring her story (“After 12 years in a group home, a woman with special needs moves out on her own – during a pandemic,” May 21-27). Jennifer King | Seaside
