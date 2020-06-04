Onward and Upward
Thanks for featuring the class of 2020 (“The high school seniors of 2020 find new ways to celebrate in the face of an uncertain future,” May 28-June 3). It is wonderful to know that they are being recognized in such special ways when the traditional graduation celebrations are not available to them. Jan Reimers | Carmel
I so enjoyed Oscar Sholin’s graduation speech (“On the eve of graduating in a global pandemic, a high school senior sees opportunity,” May 28-June 3). His optimism is inspiring. When I received a diagnosis of breast cancer a few years ago, friends referred to the “journey” I would be on and with the end we all hoped for. I learned to hate that word “journey.” I much prefer Oscar’s “path.” Congratulations to him and all the seniors this year. May their paths be filled with wonder. Mary Kramer | Marina
What an incredible message from him. It renews faith in our future. Thank you, and congratulations. Kathi Wojtkowski | via Instagram
You didn’t include one single African American student. We need to see our people represented also. Those who read the Weekly were probably disappointed when they didn’t see any one the color of their face represented. One example of an outstanding student who attended Monterey and is on a full scholarship to college, and who broke every track and field record is Azjani McGill. I am disappointed in the Weekly’s discrimination against our African American population. Mary Dandridge | Salinas
People Power
This is what America is really about – seeing an injustice and making our collective voices heard in protest (“Hundreds gather in Monterey and Seaside to protest for justice for George Floyd and an end to racism,” posted May 30). I’ll drink tea today in solidarity. #realpatriots. Nadja Mark | via Facebook
I absolutely support these protests and admire all who organized and participated in them.
Kudos to Seaside Mayor Ian Oglesby for pointing out that not all police are the same. I personally have engaged with Monterey PD and Seaside PD over the last 10 years with nothing but exceptional professionalism from them.
We’re really all in this together and need to all do our part to be part of the solution once and for all with more than just words. Esther Malkin | Monterey
I’m very grateful for living in a small community that is detached from the chaotic violence being perpetrated in large cities. Brandon James Kelsey | via Facebook
Dining Scene
Cases are climbing in Monterey County. Sit in a restaurant? No way! Continue to collect great takeout? Absolutely! Hilary Le Fort | via Facebook
Carmel is packed! All restaurants open and completely full… crazy. Almost all retail is open as well. Yet, I can’t sit on our beach – ugh. Amy Villarreal | via Facebook
Leaning Tower
As a South Coast Land Use Advisory Committee member, I attended the May 12 meeting in which the U.S. Customs and Border Protection presented the proposal for a 80-foot high surveillance tower to be installed (“A federal border agency wants to test a surveillance tower in Big Sur. Good luck,” May 28-June 3). Never before have I witnessed such a smug, inept presentation as that of the CBP. That’s because CBP asserts that as a federal agency it need not adhere to the policies of the Coastal Act or Big Sur Land Use Plan, so why bother making a painstaking presentation?
Anyone concerned that their neighbor could contract with a federal agency to put up a similar visual and technological nightmare in their backyard without redress should pay attention and act. Connie McCoy | Big Sur
Thank you for publishing this story. This has terrible adverse potential for mass unwarranted surveillance. Hugh Wilson | via web
Welcome Mat
I’d like to thank the Weekly for covering my concerns I posed to the Board of Supervisors last week (“Squid Fry,” May 28-June 3). Apparently I tripped the Weekly’s wire. Our elected officials all take an oath of office. Specifically, they affirmed they “do not advocate” disobedience. Yet, by bringing the “sanctuary county” resolution to the board, Supervisor Luis Alejo clearly violated that oath.
Corruption is palpable here on the Central Coast. It hurts our most vulnerable stakeholders. Illegal labor seriously damages wages of our most at-risk citizens and their families. Perversely, this creates dependency on services from the county and the elected officials fostering disobedience. Civil disobedience has seriously challenged our schools and all our public services. Rather than punishing the hardest-working in our communities, we must hold elected officials to their oaths. Jeff Gorman | Carmel
Editor’s note: Gorman is running for U.S. Congress.
Aww, Shucks
I just read the latest issue (May 28-June 3) and the message was uplifting and beautiful. I really wanted to let you know how much it meant to me, after hearing so very much negative crap from the government. It was a breath of fresh air and I thank you! Robyn Farmer | Pacific Grove
You’re doing a wonderful job keeping everyone up to date via email (“Monterey County NOW”), even those part-time residents like me. Wish our local newspaper here in Park City did as well.John Benz | Park City, Utah and Carmel
