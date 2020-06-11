Rising Voices
Thank you for these real stories (“Can we end racism in Monterey County? These young leaders think it’s possible,” June 4-10). Darcie Fohrman | via Instagram
So powerful. I can’t imagine the pain they feel, we do need to open our eyes and look around. It’s true, enough is enough. Victoria Hernandez | via Instagram
It is critical we come together to envision a community with solutions beyond police. Mental health experts responding to calls for folks in crisis rather than armed police. Needed resources and housing instead of fines and confiscated belongings. We need to think creatively to use our limited resources and redesign systems that have throughout history and today discriminated against black people. It won’t be easy, we need everyone to work toward justice. Invest in #communitybeforecops. Chelsea Lee | via Instagram
There is no racism allowed in the USA by law. The government did all that any government could do, and put in to place laws to stop all racism and all discrimination against any form. You can be free to think anything you want and to express any opinion you want. It is the law. There is NO racism in the USA at all. It only exists in individuals, and the government cannot fix that. Only God can fix that. Jim Arjuna | via Facebook
I’m sorry, are we talking about the same Scott Davis who ran for City Council on a plan to expand policing and was temporarily removed from his position [as a sheriff’s deputy] while being investigated for intervening without authorization in a high-speed chase that ended with an officer-involved shooting? You placed him among a “new generation of inspiring leaders” freeing the county from racism?
Naming him in this article is offensive to the real activists you profile. You are journalists at one of the most critical moments in history, do better. Jill Bourget | via email
Rank and File
Good, raise the standard! (“Pacific Grove PD removes an officer for affiliation with a militia group,” June 4-10). If we are expected to behave a certain way in society, our public officials should follow that same rule. Cheryl Robinson | Prunedale
Wackadoodle beliefs, bigoted or otherwise, grow in the fertile soil of fear found in the emotionally immature, in those with low self-esteem, and those who have suffered trauma. How do local police departments screen for these mental health challenges? Do our officers and deputies train for emotional and mental strength and resilience with as much rigorous practice as they do in tactics? How openly is mental health discussed?
The most advanced law enforcement training in the world must include the most advanced emotional and psychological training in the world. To our officers and deputies, I say train and nurture the mind and spirit. If you’re feeling afraid or alone or angry or depressed or nervous, reach out and tell someone. Please don’t neglect your mental and spiritual health. Get support. There are millions of people who have faced the same struggles, inside and outside of law enforcement, who want to help. Devin Podeszwa | Salinas
Sup with SIP?
Businesses are opening. I will not stay home (“Frustration rises over low shelter-in-place order citations, but challenges abound,” June 4-10). Julie Buceti Ragland | via Facebook
I am staying home. Just because places are open doesn’t mean it’s safe. The next couple of weeks we shall see numbers going up, due to all the protesting and no-mask people – scary. Debra DiFranco | via Facebook
I guarantee we’re going to see a spike in Covid-19 cases from Memorial Day weekend. People have this “it’s not my town, so what do I care?” attitude when visiting. Gary Bolen | via Facebook
I think we are making the 1918 influenza mistake by opening up too soon (“Gyms, hotels, wineries and bars are among the industries that get a green light to reopen Friday,” posted June 8). We already have 11 deaths in our county, five times the number in Santa Cruz or San Benito counties. Salinas and South County have an expanding Covid-19 problem with no public health solution in sight. We have health and dental professionals and first responders with infections.
As we open up, if I’m right, we should start seeing infections in Carmel, Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove, which have been relatively free of Covid-19 infections. My estimate is that we should start seeing infections in four to six weeks. D. Craig Wright | Pacific Grove
Editor’s note: Wright is a physician who specializes in infectious disease.
Word Choice
Thank you for your explanation of your use of the AP Stylebook and the thinking that accompanies your choices (“Monterey County NOW,” sent June 6). I agree with them wholeheartedly. Please keep up the good work and stay well. Diane Kelsey | Castroville
Rising High
Proud of my fellow York School alum (“Monterey County native Ben Jealous tapped to lead nonprofit fighting right-wing extremism,” posted June 2). We need you now more than ever! Tina Giuliani | via Facebook
Dynamic leader, congratulations Ben! Kathleen Lee | via Facebook
Cooking Up
It is heart-wrenching to watch so many lose so much. I admire the fortitude of these chefs, creating new ways to feed people and sustain a business (“At El Pajaro CDC’s incubator kitchen, entrepreneurs find ways to stay open during the pandemic,” June 4-10). It can’t be easy. Margaret Carey Lang | via Facebook
