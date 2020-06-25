Historic Renewal
Thanks for doing this article, our family has never participated because of the racial deafness it displays (“Adapting a racist play leaves Feast of Lanterns organizers at odds over the reason for changes,” June 18-24). Years ago, my children asked why no actual Chinese people were in the play – good question, kids! I’m sure many others wouldn’t mind if the Caucasian version of what they think is a Chinese festival would go away altogether; my Asian partner would definitely agree. Veronica Bell | Salinas
Feast of Lanterns has always been spectacularly offensive. You burned their village down and then mock them with your pathetic debutante ball. It’s gross and weird. Michael Kohler | via Facebook
If they really wanted to change, they could make it into a World Festival, celebrating all cultures. But to continue with the Chinese theme in a city that has had a rocky past with the Chinese is disgusting. I believe it was only in 2010 when the deeds to the homes in PG had to take out the clause to not sell to Chinese buyers. And of course there’s the Chinese village that burned down. Quit trying to rationalize and sanitize a racist festival and move on. Chris Caffrey | via Facebook
Relax, it’s a fun play for kids. People really will look for anything racist these days. Canceling Good Old Days and Feast of Lanterns this year ruined summer. James Ryan | via Facebook
Changing Exhibition
I am a lifelong member of the Monterey Museum of Art (“Monterey Museum of Art is undergoing a shakeup, changing leadership and location,” June 18-24). I worked on the staff for 10 years. Stuart Chase is the finest director we have had in the last 30 years. In addition to his many contributions to improving and enlivening the museum, he has been a sincere champion for local artists. He gave his fine mind, heart and soul to warmly including us all at MMA. A leader like that is irreplaceable. Thank you for everything, Stuart. We will miss you. Melissa Pickford | Pacific Grove
When Stuart Chase was hired, he took on the daunting task of turning this lackluster museum into a relevant art destination. Regardless of the behind-closed-doors politics that must have ended Stuart’s tenure, the MMA just lost my vote of confidence. Through his leadership, the museum’s transformation has been nothing less than monumental and the impact on our art community unparalleled. For the first time since my arrival in 2003, the museum began to change. Local emerging and mid-career artists were showcased in the new Currents Gallery. A diverse body of artists began donating work and innovative events brought artists and young professionals together and into the fold of museum membership. This change was undoubtedly messy and uncomfortable for long-time donors, board members and staff who may prefer the status quo. Local artists and advocates are watching and need to know why, during this time of crisis, the museum no longer has its director. Denese Sanders | Del Rey Oaks
They’ll be out of business in five years, tops. La Mirada is off the beaten path and museums are fast becoming relics of a pre-internet time. This area is too small to support a museum of La Mirada’s size and quality. Mark Carbonaro | via Facebook
Greening Marina
Congratulations Marina! Excited for the big things happening to our little town (“After legalizing cannabis, Marina greenlights three dispensaries out of five contenders,” June 18-24). I am curious, though, how the lawyer who represents a majority of the county’s cannabis businesses is opening a business that directly competes with some of his clients. How is that OK? Michael St. James | Marina
Drive-Thru
I was so looking forward to dining outdoors on Lighthouse this weekend, but Moe Ammar (P.G.’s own Mitch McConnell) strikes again! What a shame to penalize these struggling restaurants without even giving the street closure a chance (“Pacific Grove City Council nixes outdoor dining experiment just five days after it began,” posted June 18). Debra Ryll | Monterey
The article was very one-sided of you (“Monterey County NOW,” sent June 18). While the restaurants were open for takeout, retail stores were shut down. For 77 days our businesses were closed, no takeout, no curbside service. We were allowed to open and then our main thoroughfare was barricaded, with little warning. Out of 33 businesses, only two were in favor of this idea. After 77 days of closures the last thing we needed was to have our businesses blocked by barricades.
While everyone needs a scapegoat, Moe Ammar is not the bad guy here, City Manager Ben Harvey needs to take some responsibility. Sandy Hamm | Pacific Grove
Editor’s note: Hamm is co-owner of Artisana Gallery in P.G.
While not a local resident, I miss the dining experience in P.G. And as you say, don’t let a few spoil it for the silent majority. God bless those willing to try to make it work. Bill Jaques | Modesto
Correction
A chart that corresponded to a story listed city budgets alongside police department budgets (“After decades of entrenchment, police budgets don’t look so untouchable anymore,” June 11-17). The figures for Del Rey Oaks should have noted that half of the city’s police budget is paid by the Monterey Regional Airport for a shared department. About $1.2 of the $2.36 million the city spends on police is reimbursed for MRY, meaning police account for about 25 percent of the city’s total budget, not 47 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.