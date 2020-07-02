Monumental Change
Move it to a museum (“Carmel removes Jo Mora’s statue of Father Junipero Serra for safekeeping,” posted June 23). Nate Gómez | Seaside
Good, now we need to stop glorifying the missions in elementary schools and talk about the atrocities committed because of them. Roxanne Sias | Salinas
In 54 life size and larger public bronze figures I’ve sculpted around the world, I’ve only refused to sculpt two. One was Junipero Serra. Steven Whyte | Carmel
I’m glad they are doing it to protect it. I’ve never known such madness as these people in my 90 years. They are destroying our history – good or bad – we can learn from it. Betty Kavanagh | via Facebook
Thank you Monterey! (“Monterey won’t replace Colton Hall monument that was torn out over Confederacy connection,” June 18-24.) Daniel Vazquez | via Facebook
This plaque was installed to honor Maj. Garnett for contributions to Monterey years before the Civil War began. Erasing history is not acceptable in a civilized society. In California, the General Robert S. Garnett Chapter 2570 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was named in his memory and honor. They funded a monument to Garnett, who had designed California’s state seal during his brief service at the Presidio in Monterey in 1849. Scott Cunningham | Carmel
It’s not erasing history, it’s keeping it relegated to books. Just because it happened doesn’t mean we need physical reminders of the “good things” this traitor did by rewarding him and honoring him with a plaque. Steve Axe | via Facebook
For some reason, we in America have allowed ourselves to nurture the notion that racism and conquest are uniquely American traits. Nothing could be further from the truth. Conquest has been a part of the human condition for millennia. It’s part of who we are as human beings.
Why do foreigners still want to come to America if we’re such a racist country? If we’re such an oppressive country? Because they know, as I do, that the people that already live here are stupid, short-sighted and self-absorbed with no interest other than complaining. Erasing part of history like removing the Colton Hall plaque or statues of famous slave owners does nothing for social justice. It only enables further hatred and intolerance. Maximo Gomez | Monterey
Outsmarting Bias
Super interesting. Love that a local is tackling a national issue (“The promise and peril of artificial intelligence when it comes to solving the problem of bias in college admissions,” June 25-July 1). Brooke Higgins | Pacific Grove
Church and State
The existing zoning of the property did not allow that type of use, and the church knew it when they purchased the property/building (“A church sued Salinas over zoning rules, claiming they violated religious liberties. The city won in court,” June 18-24). A violation would have occurred if the zoning allowed it and the city continuously denied the permits. Luckily, the separation of church/state in the case was upheld.
It pays to read the zoning allowances and listen to what the city tells you before you buy a property. David J.R. Mack | Salinas
The church knew the zoning laws before purchasing so now they want to take advantage and go around the rules? Juan Arroyo | via Facebook
Not sure how I feel about this. I am not a very religious person, but churches can do a lot of good for the community and for the people. However, some churches make quite a bit of money, don’t pay taxes, and do not provide much in terms of giving back. But some of those buildings in Salinas have been vacant and are an eyesore. If the church can contribute and support the local community, why not allow it?! It might just increase traffic for the local businesses. Bernadette Kuchinsky | via Facebook
Blowing in the Wind
Beats oil rigs (“Wind farm off the coast of Big Sur? It’s not as crazy as it sounds,” June 25-July 1). Mike McDaniel | via Facebook
End of an Era
Sad news (“Iconic Holly’s Lighthouse Cafe in P.G. to close after 15 years,” posted June 23). And I read that fast food and other chain restaurants are OK and will be able to expand after all of this. Not good for our communities or our health. Kendra Howell | via Facebook
Sad to see it go. Thank you for all the wonderful meals and smiling faces. Jody Hutchinson | Roseville, Calif.
Pub Love
I moved from Marina last year, but it will always be my pub! Love you English Ales! (“A neighborhood pub updates its look, but keeps the vibe,” June 25-July 1.) A.J. Wecker | via Facebook
Love love love English Ales!! Stacey Fritz Smith | Monterey
This place is fantastic. I’d ALMOST reenlist all over again if it meant getting to spend some quality time here, Alvarado Street Brewery and Compango’s Deli. Brendon Branigin | via Facebook
Fan Mail
The submitted Etc. photos are stunning (“Monterey County NOW,” sent daily). The news stories are out before we see them anywhere else. They are so well chosen and well written, it’s hard to believe this is a free publication. Thank you for going daily! Caroly
