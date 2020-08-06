Road Way
It’s a very, very scenic road and should be designated as such (“Could Carmel Valley Road make the state’s list of scenic highways?” July 30-Aug. 5). Eric Palmer | via social media
Oh great! Just what that windy narrow rural road needs: tons of tourist traffic! That’s sarcasm, BTW. It was the one place my husband and I could go in the safety of our car bubble and not run into people to physically distance from since shelter-in-place. I guess that’s no more. Celia Bosworth | Pacific Grove
Good lord, I hope not! Look what happened to Big Sur and Bixby Bridge. And please, no filming HBO miniseries there. Cynthia Vandenberg | via social media
I believe this designation will help to protect the scenic beauty over the long term. This status has been recommended in the Cachagua Area Plan. Given that Laureles Grade has this designation I do not think it will make a large difference with regard to traffic. So I’m for it! Janis Dickinson | via social media
Can’t blame Bay Area folks for wanting to own a piece of paradise on the Monterey Peninsula. Many of them have the luxury of coming in with an all-cash offer! (“Home sales are strong with buyers from urban areas; commercial real estate is a mixed bag,” July 30-Aug. 6.) Chris Sierra | Monterey
“Dan Lynch, CEO of Carmel Realty Company and Monterey Coast Realty, says, ‘We couldn’t be happier because of the quality of families who are moving in.’” What makes a “quality” family? Must it be white? Upper class? Come from San Jose vs. Salinas? How could this reporter not have asked for clarification of that comment? Esther Malkin | Monterey
Locals complain about housing prices and traffic. Our prices and traffic are considered reasonable to folks living in the North and South Bay. Now locals will have those folks to contend with when it comes to renting and buying. Valentina Rosendeau | Monterey
Until many companies tell their employees to come back to work and now they’re stuck with the house on the Peninsula and commuting to Silicon Valley. Then what? Glenn Woodson | via social media
Most high-tech companies (Cisco, Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc.) are implementing permanent work-from-anywhere policies. The list of companies is growing by the week. This situation has proven to companies in Silicon Valley that productivity has not suffered with people working from home. They would much rather reduce their corporate real estate footprint than continue to pay high leases or property tax for unused office space. This is a trend that isn’t going away. Art Fernandez | via social media
Nothing could be more important to our community, especially our children (“County ag commissioner terminates the pesticide alert program – and then brings it back,” July 30-Aug. 5). Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
Everyone should know when they are spraying poison. Nothing like getting out for a nice healthy bike ride, only to have poison sprayed on you from a helicopter. Maureen Wruck | Salinas
Vote no. The economy has tanked and voters don’t have the money to spare (“MPC board votes unanimously to put $230 million bond measure on the Nov. 3 ballot,” posted July 30). Mark Carbonaro | via social media
This is disingenuous. As a faculty member at a sister institution, I know that enrollments are up at all four community colleges in our acquisition area (MPC, Hartnell, Cabrillo and Gavilan). Students that were slated to attend four-year universities have flooded our enrollments, not only for summer classes but also this fall. Why would they pay thousands for an online freshman/sophomore level class when they can get the same course at a community college for pennies on the dollar?
Covid has caused financial strain due to other factors, but none of that should warrant a bond like this. This is not about MPC keeping the doors open. This is a tone-deaf and, quite frankly, inappropriate ask of the community. Jason Wayne Hough | Salinas
Based on the education our kids will be receiving with distant learning models, we better start thinking about not-for-profit tech schools and community colleges. Many won’t be prepared for four-year universities. As a homeowner with many taxes and bonds already added yearly, I still may support this bond. CJ Howard | via social media
MPC is a community gem and needs to update and evolve just like other institutions do, in order to keep relevant and continue serving this community. I’m all for it. Heidi Linkenbach Short | Carmel
It doesn’t matter who is “legal” vs. “illegal” in this case. We need to know how many people live here (“Monterey County joins in suing Trump administration over exclusion of undocumented immigrants in census,” posted July 30). Pam McClure-Roman | via social media
Population numbers are used to determine the number of congresspeople. You cannot be counting illegals as citizens. Jim Arjuna | via social media
They’re part of the population. They exist, and that means they exist where they live. We most certainly can and will count them! Carmine Dahl | via social media
