Haters Gonna Hate
The Aug. 6-12 2020 Weekly so full of hate, intolerance and misinformation (“Hate in Monterey County and efforts underway to stop it”). Jesuit Saint Junipero Serra “terrorizing” Indians, why not “offered salvation”? Why do you continually judge the actions of the long ago past with your values of today? You want to experience hate? Simply say you support Trump to a “progressive” and watch out for the filth, lies, insults, vile and personal attacks that spew forth at you. It is not the Trump supporters that are trying to enact a Marxist agenda by burning cities, chanting death to cops, tearing down history, painting giant obscene Marxist slogans on streets, buildings and in parks. It is not Trump’s supporters dividing us by race, wealth, schooling and politics, or spitting upon our flag, kneeling before our anthem, whining about the past. Very unevenly handled, Weekly. I’m ashamed for your dishonesty. David Fairhurst | Carmel Valley
The term “Karen” is a racist and misogynistic (“Hate crimes happen and you don’t have to look far,” posted Aug. 7). If we are seeking true equality, the goal is to eliminate racial epithets, not to exchange hateful name-calling of one group for hateful name-calling of another. Linnet Harlan | Pacific Grove
This is for Sara Rubin and the rest of the smug millennials who think it is cool to label white privileged jerks as “Karen and Ken.” For the record, my Karen is a loving aunt and great-aunt to several biracial nieces and I spent my command tenure as an Army officer helping Black soldiers overcome the institutional racism perpetuated by their former commander.
We are not memes for the Twitter class, but decent people who recognize we have been blessed – not privileged – to be able to live a comfortable life on the Monterey Peninsula. It was not always such an easy life for either of us. Karen and I know that we cannot solve the systemic injustices of American society, but we do our bit to help those less fortunate. Karen worked with the homeless in Monterey and this Ken does what he can to help his college students achieve their dreams.
So, Sara, what have you done other than write a few self-satisfying articles? Ken Dombroski | Pacific Grove
Pen Pals
Thank you Sara Rubin for your article on cards for nursing homes! That was very uplifting! (“An effort to reach isolated seniors during the pandemic leads to thousands of cards flooding local care facilities,” Aug. 6-12.) Andrea Short | Salinas
This was a great idea! I was happy to participate by writing cards. Elaine Vosti Dotseth |Salinas
Thank you for your article about the Cards of Humanity project. I am one of the residents of a senior independent community who received a card. It had a hand-drawn flower on it and a sweet message, and was signed with only a first name. I wanted to express my thanks, but there was no return address. Karen Steadman | via email
Politics As Usual
Mary Duan’s article reveals what most of us don’t like about politics: dirty tricks, cheap tricks and low blows (“A push poll questions a candidate’s commitment to justice and policing,” July 30-Aug. 5). What Steve McShane did with the nasty negative push poll against Wendy Root Askew, the top vote-getter in the March 3 primary, tells us two things. It tells us he has poor judgment and that he knows he can’t win on the issues. Unless Steve crawls off into the cave of shame, his name will remain on the ballot. Let’s all make sure we support Wendy. Reward clean and clear campaigning with your vote. Gary Karnes | Pacific Grove
Giving is Great
Wonderful to be able to do with whatever you want with your money and you chose this much-needed facility. Thank you (“Monterey City Council approves Montage adolescent mental health building in Ryan Ranch,” posted Aug. 9). Elaine Giampietro | via social media
What an amazing legacy. Cathy Heape | Pebble Beach
Painful Pill
I was very disappointed to see the incomplete story by Pam Marino (“Two Monterey County doctors stand accused by the state medical board of negligence,” July 30-Aug. 5) about Dr. Paul Tocchet and accusations of his overprescribing opioids between 2014-2018. The other story you did not choose to write about is the wonderful career of a family doctor in Carmel Valley who lovingly cared for his patients over many decades. He was truly an old-fashioned family doctor who loved medicine, loved his patients, treated everyone with respect and kindness regardless of their ability to pay. I love the Weekly, but you did a disservice to Dr. Tocchet by tarnishing the reputation of a beloved doctor at the twilight of his life and the end of his very successful career. Onnette McElroy | Pacific Grove
I have given this a great deal of thought after I read your article about non-therapeutic prescribing by Dr. Eric Jacobson and Dr. Paul Tocchet. Granted excessive prescribing of opiates is newsworthy, as the Purdue case demonstrates. However, the two doctors are not comparable. Dr. Tocchet has served the Carmel Valley community for decades, and has been a cherished resource for many residents. He has endured considerable personal and financial risk to remain independent. Now that he is at the end of his career, you actually want to give him a kick out the door when he deserves accolades. He is one of the last of the independent practitioners, fast being supplanted by a more efficient corporate medicine.
Were it not for Covid, we would be hosting a community gathering in honor of Dr. Tocchet’s service. The least we can do is to give him a good sendoff. Stephanie Taylor | via email
Note: Taylor is a physician in Carmel.
