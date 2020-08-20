Whose Streets?
Finally someone is talking about this! (“Will Monterey County be stuck with its Confederate street names?” Aug. 13-19.) Dale Williams | via social media
What a waste of money and time. Sabrina Davis | Pacific Grove
Switch to letters, numbers, directions, seasons, flowers, trees, minerals, use the periodic table. There must be something that doesn’t offend. Jeanne Pitts | via social media
Asaf Shalev writes that East Garrison residents believe their street names are unconnected to local people. Not quite true. The first developer did focus on the Civil War and World War II, which explains the many generals and also parks named for Secretary of State Cordell Hull and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Sherman Boulevard honors a man who truly served in Monterey and helped organize California before later marching an army through Confederate Georgia. But Southern bitterness about that inspires exaggeration. The reason Atlanta has little antebellum architecture is modern real estate development, not war.
At least some history remains at East Garrison. Of note is Watkins Gate Road, named for Pvt. Eustace Watkins who died fighting a fire in Monterey, and Chamblerlain Avenue, named for Brig. Gen. Harry D. Chamberlin, a WWII Fort Ord commander. Did you catch that?! Yes, the developers misspelled “Chamberlin” unless they intended to honor the British leader who appeased Hitler. While residents re-look the names, perhaps they could get that one spelled correctly. Cameron Binkley | Marina
How about no military names no matter who they fought for? I’m a veteran, luckily not a combat veteran, but I say war and armies and everything associated with war is the stupidest idea humankind has ever come up with. Patrick O’Donnell | via social media
Fire and light
As usual, our “weekly” paper is providing the most useful and up-to-date information so critical for our communities (“Evacuations underway for Pine Canyon, as fast-moving River Fire rolls toward River Road,” posted Aug. 16). Thank you! Deb Busman | via social media
If there is a better crew than Monterey County Weekly, I haven’t found it. Always dedicated to keeping us up to date on local news and events. Hope everyone appreciates their efforts and support local journalism. Rare to have such quality in a local paper. Steven Weippert | via social media
Love Thy Neighbor
Welcome to Marina, Pastor Rivero! Some haters are gonna hate; Christ wouldn’t have (“A queer pastor faces homophobia upon arriving in Marina – but looks ahead to building community,” Aug. 6-12). Greg Furey | Marina
Welcome to Monterey County. Most of us don’t judge. Only God has that power. Kim Lehman LeBaudour Wade | Salinas
I picked up this issue noticing your cover with the screaming white woman so pointedly depicted (“Hate in Monterey County and efforts underway to stop it,” Aug. 6-12). I’m offended! You lean in the direction of your choosing and that’s fine, I can weed through it. I had no idea about many things related to the subjects in your issue a few months ago until a friend passed on a post. That opened the door to hours of thought-provoking, truth-seeking research and perhaps in the future you will be compelled to do more of the same.
Christian conservative readers like me may not drop you a line often and we may never agree on many things, but perhaps there are ways we can move forward in truth together. May God bless you and keep you all safe and healthy. Kelly Blade | via email
Engine Trouble
I appreciate Pam Marino’s effort to eek out some “good news” in this horrific economic stress that many of our Monterey friends, family and businesses are in, but in relating to Car Week’s loss of over $50 million in revenue for our city, I don’t think “improved peace and quiet” was much of a good news substitute for many of our residents. In fact, I think it made light of the situation (“Car Week, the Peninsula’s headlining event, isn’t happening. Now what?” posted Aug. 14). Cheryl Cox | Monterey
Street Food
This is so awesome (“Monterey ponders outdoor dining expansion, in the pandemic and beyond,” Aug. 13-19). It’s a favorite part of other cities, such as Burlington, Vermont, and it makes the environment feel so open. Joshelyn Ramirez | Seaside
I hope those outside dining will stay after the pandemic, giving it a nice European feel! And making Monterey and Carmel so much more alive. Yves Goyatton | Monterey
Communities all over the world shut down their streets to make al fresco dining an enjoyable experience. Funny to hear so many lose their shit about reducing auto presence and increasing the peaceful outdoor dining experience. Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
The streets are more fun in good weather with outdoor dining. However, we need more jobs that will be here during a “great” recession – jobs not related to tourism and those jobs should be for people with all levels of education. Greta Nisson | Monterey
Bar Cart
Clever idea, very cute set-up! (“A cocktail caterer transforms a horse trailer into a mobile bar,” Aug. 6-12.) Debby Hardee Beck | via social media
I’m not a drinker, but congrats on starting a business. James Ryan | via social media
