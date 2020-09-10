Horses and Hope
That is absolutely heartbreaking. Why would anyone do that? (“Two beloved horses are attacked, leading to one’s death, and people want to know why,” Sept. 3-9.) Paige Hufford | Salinas
Cruelty to a defenseless animal is simply unforgivable! John Turner | Carmel
Very sorry for such a sad thing to happen. We were horse ranchers in the Big Sur area for many years, in a more secluded area, though. We left in March, due to all the mess in California. We had a long line of world champions. Now we work out of Texas and North Carolina. I cannot understand why people have turned so mean. Good luck to you and the rest of California. Randall Greer | Cape Coral, Florida
Pot in Pagrovia?
One of the biggest and pleasant surprises of 2020 has been seeing P.G.’s move toward the 21st century (“Pacific Grove City Council narrowly approves ordinance to allow one cannabis retail store,” posted Sept. 3). Nice to see the restaurant life with the outdoor dining, and now they are going to get the boom of tax money from this deal. Also, 69 percent voted for [legal cannabis] – good to see democracy work. Thomas Snyder | Monterey
OMG Pacific Grove’s descent into hell cannot be stopped! A fast-food restaurant will be the nail in the coffin. Chris Lugo | via social media
Goodbye, Last Hometown. Robin Shaw | via social media
Pot Bust
I don’t understand. We were told the illegal business would disappear because there are now legal stores to buy marijuana (“Cannabis growers pollute another stream and trample more wilderness in Big Sur,” Sept. 3-9). Cheri Gray Lyons | via social media
Growers wouldn’t have to resort to such black market measures if local zoning and regulations would allow them to grow freely. Michael Wickler | via social media
Paper Trail
I wish the people who had donated money to the GoFundMe thought a little harder about where their donation was going (“A San Jose woman helped raise more than $300,000 to benefit Salinas locals; some supporters have concerns,” Sept. 3-9). I have no reason to believe the woman collecting the money won’t eventually pay it out, but why not contact United Way Monterey County or Community Foundation for Monterey County first? These organizations have been raising and distributing donated monies for years and they know what they are doing and there’s no question about their honesty. Mark Carbonaro | via social media
People have reached out to her to try and help her set things up correctly (nonprofit, applying for 501(c)(3) status), but she blocks them. Daniela S. Towne | via social media
This has been the most informative article on this issue I have seen so far. Thank you, Monterey County Weekly. Priscilla Torrance | via social media
Vote (Just Once)
Polling stations need people to operate them (“County Elections Office juggles displaced voters and Covid-19,” Sept. 3-9). Historically our senior citizens have been the majority group that performed this important task. Now, because of the pandemic, these people are frightened to get out and stay long hours in public. So your voting stations are going to be strictly understaffed and some of them even might have no other option but to close. Or operate for short hours. This is why voting by mail is encouraged. Register to be [a poll worker], if you would. And send in your ballots as soon as you could. Reza Satrap | Monterey
Water Watch
Our water future will be decided on Sept. 17 at the Coastal Commission (“Cal Am had a terrible week with setbacks at CPUC and Coastal Commission,” posted Aug. 31). This will affect the cost of water for everyone on the Peninsula for decades to come. This desal plant would harm the environment with 8,000 metric tons of CO2 and perpetuate environmental injustice in Marina where it would be sited.
Cal Am will profit from this desal plant and we will pay. This is not the new water supply we need. There is a far better alternative. Expanding the Pure Water Monterey project is the cost-effective, environmentally sound solution.
If you care about our climate, the cost of water or Marina’s beautiful dunes tell the Commission to deny Cal Am’s desal permit. This is your last chance to speak out on this. Write the Coastal Commission at CalAmMonterey@coastal.ca.gov. Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Note: Chrislock is managing director of Public Water Now.
The Coastal Commission staff, for the second time, has recommended denial. They are trained scientists and staff who evaluate and analyze these types of projects. Their own independent evaluation and hydrology report confirm Pure Water Monterey can provide sufficient water to meet the cease and desist order for the Carmel River, provide sufficient water for current demand as well as allow for development, including low-income housing. Don’t believe the propaganda that somehow the desal will solve the housing crisis. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
Aww, Thanks
I just doubled our monthly subscription gift in gratitude for the coverage that everyone on your small staff has provided to us. We live in Pacific Grove and, other than smoke, we were never in danger, but our friends sure were, and your daily newsletter/social media coverage was a huge help in dealing with fear and rumor (“2020 Wildfires in Monterey County,” ongoing). You and your team have my gratitude and, I’m sure, the gratitude of many in Monterey County. Betsy Buchalter Adler | Pacific Grove
