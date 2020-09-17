California Burning
This is so sad and devastating (“Three firefighters have been airlifted to Fresno after fire station burns as Dolan Fire in Big Sur doubles in size,” posted Sept. 8). Bay Brown | via social media
My heart breaks. Finally, my family is now recovering post-evacuation due to River Fire. But it’s difficult to feel truly grateful returning to a still-standing home while others continue to suffer. Guilt is a horrible feeling. My deepest regards and prayers to those involved. I just want to hug you all. Terese Yvette Ortiz | via social media
Our property has survived the Top Five thanks to the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and Fort Hunter Liggett (“The largest fires in Monterey County history: Dolan is already number 4 on the list,” posted Sept. 11). We need to change management of our forest or there will be none in the future for the generations to come. Edith Harriman | via social media
Super Spreaders
I just got back from lunch at a restaurant at Del Monte Center (“Will Covid-19 and shelter-in-place restrictions ever end?” posted Sept. 13). The manager permitted a party of 25-plus to move tables together for a celebration. No one wore masks. There was no social distancing. And there was lots of hugging.
I sympathize with our local businesses who are trying to keep going in this pandemic. But these restaurants are needlessly exposing their customers to the virus with their complete lack of responsibility in enforcing the guidelines. We have got to get our local businesses to accept responsibility for communal spread, and to help us stop it. Suzette Cavanaugh | via email
Justice for Whom?
The lack of journalism ethics here is absolutely revolting (“Allegations of statutory rape lead to the resignation of Juan Govea, director of community engagement at P.G. Museum of Natural History,” posted Sept. 5). Let me get this straight, Monterey County Weekly brought up an old story and published a serious new allegation against a private citizen without verifying the identity or even speaking to the accuser, let alone doing the work to corroborate their story? Are you kidding me? This is how women got burned alive in Salem and entertainers got blacklisted in Hollywood during the McCarthy era. This is dangerous reporting.
The beauty and horror of social media is that anyone can post whatever they want on their platform. But to then just publish these allegations blindly, breaking all journalistic and ethical rules is disgusting. As a female who is all for the #MeToo movement, I believe women. But that relies on the idea that the publications I read do the work and verify that there actually is a real woman behind this with these real experiences and not just an anonymous troll trying to take someone down.
Sara Rubin, you are not Ronan Farrow, and this is not good reporting. Your laziness impacts lives. Do better.Lisa Johnson | Salinas
Social media justice used to be called vigilante justice. A free and honest press is our bastion against unproven rumors (“Can (and should) social media achieve what the justice system can’t?” posted Sept. 10). Alan Stoney | via email
From the Bench
Good to know who the anti-science judges are. Then recuse them from any rulings that might contain scientific evidence (“Defense attorneys take issue with Monterey County judges who don’t wear masks on the bench,” Sept. 3-9). Luana Conley | via social media
This is a load of crap. All men are equal in the eyes of the law but those who stand in judgment are more equal than everyone else. M. Sloop | via social media
Order Out
Same thing happened to me when I had my restaurant in downtown Salinas (“DoorDash wants local restaurant partners, but not always in the right way,” Sept. 10-16). DoorDash reps called at first, politely asking to partner. I kept saying no, thanks. Then the orders started coming in. Same as Todd Williams [of the Cherry Bean] recounted in this article, DoorDash listed my restaurant with an expired menu. I was lucky, DoorDash de-listed me the first time I called them.
Glad I got out of the restaurant business when I did. To second the quote in this article: “F*** DoorDash.” Jess Jeseroth Jesington | via social media
This happened to Captain + Stoker as well! We found a profile for us on Postmates without our permission. Kelsea Richmond | via social media
My old job and favorite pizza place did this and they got rid of the delivery driver position, which I thought was crazy. I will never tip a DoorDash driver because they are just stealing money from delivery driver jobs that someone could have. Kenneth Rose | via social media
It’s too bad this has become so adversarial. Seems trying to work together would have been more productive. A LOT of people depend on these delivery services now. Whether anyone thinks it’s too costly or not, it’s the customer’s money.
I guess the proprietors in the article are really lucky that they don’t have to look for alternative ways of generating business; many joints that don’t want the additional delivery employee/insurance burdens have come to depend on these services. Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
Corrections
A story (“If the governor signs a sheriff’s oversight bill, Sheriff Steve Bernal may fight implementation,” Sept. 10-16) included an incorrect bill number. It is AB 1185, not AB 1588.
A mention of Pastry Chef Michelle Lee, a contestant in this year’s Halloween Baking Championship, incorrectly stated her affiliation; she is not affiliated with Ad Astra. She has formerly worked at InterContinental the Clement Monterey and Restaurant 1833 (“Morsels,” Sept. 10-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.