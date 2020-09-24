A Walk on the Beach
Jay Endsley and Theresa Buccola make for good copy, but they’re just two selfish crackpots who fail to grasp that the virus is highly contagious and the cause of at least 30 million infections and 940,000 deaths worldwide (“One case ends, and another drags on, for Carmel Beach closure defiers,” Sept. 14-23). Endsley and Buccola are hindering, not helping, and as individuals their insignificance doesn’t deserve your attention or space in your publication. Joe Snyder | Monterey
I am sick and tired of those who deny Covid is a pandemic. They endanger everyone with their actions. With their attitudes, America would have lost World War II and the world would be fascist.
I know this isn’t the only nation in which defiance of pandemic rules has been flouted, but it is only here that so many people seem to get away with it. In Indonesia, those who don’t comply with the rules are being forced to dig graves of those who die of Covid. Look at New Zealand, Australia, South Korea and Taiwan: all four nations have basically few deaths compared to the hundreds of thousands here in the U.S. Why? People cooperated with the initial lockdowns and have consistently worn masks in public, and those who flaunted either were dealt with by heavy fines.
The idea that people have some sort of “right” to do as they please during a pandemic is a dangerous attitude. Just about a month ago, thousands arrived at Sturgis for the annual motorcycle rally there in South Dakota; some quarter of a million people have been infected from those who attended. LD Freitas | Aptos
Pot Shot
For the people trying to shut this idea down, step up and ban alcohol if you’re trying to save your children (“Pacific Grove City Council travels a roundabout to get to the same place in approving at least one cannabis dispensary,” posted Sept. 17). You know how many people this helps? Thank god we can finally bury the claims that cannabis brings crime. Citizens of Pacific Grove will no longer have to drive or take the bus to Seaside for our medications. This is a great relief!
James Ryan | via social media
Something Salty
Wow. Just wow (“Cal Am withdraws Coastal Commission application for desal permit amid environmental justice concerns,” posted Sept. 16). Cammy Torgenrud | via social media
Like no one saw this coming. Only the lawyers are benefiting from this nonsense. Phil Candreva | via social media
Masked Messaging
Is it better to have a candidate who can’t follow the rules or one that lies about it? I don’t see how he can stay in the race (“Squid came across a fundraising bash for Salinas mayoral candidate Mike Lipe,” Sept. 14-23). Scott Cunningham | via social media
Out of the Ashes
On the edge of my seat reading this (“Condors go missing in the Dolan Fire in Big Sur, triggering a search for survivors,” Sept. 10-16). The amount of work put into this condor conservation project is incredible. Thank you for this article and all of the work put into condor survival. Bless the redwoods. Madalyn Ann | via social media
What an amazing photo! Doreen Luke | via social media
Happy and sad. Got to keep hoping for the best. Caroline Perry | via social media
Deep Breaths
With the recent fires, there’s been an explosion of interest in useful air quality data (“Air quality monitors report terrible air quality, plus we add extra credit on the gloominess scale,” posted Sept. 14). Monterey Bay Air Resources District may have spent about $10,000 on each of their sensors, but given how dynamic air quality is, the 24-hour averages they report aren’t very useful for someone deciding whether to open windows or exercise outdoors. Purple Air, as well as its competitor IQAir, provide real-time data that’s vastly more useful. Although the sensors are far cheaper, there’s reason to believe they’re quite accurate. And when they do deviate from government sensors, part of the difference is apparently that they’re based on particle counts, whereas the government detectors are based on cumulative particle weight, and wood smoke particulates are on average lighter than particulates from other pollution sources. Purple Air actually includes an easy conversion function for those who want data more comparable to the government standard, but it’s not clear that’s a better measure of health consequences anyway.
I wish MBARD provided data that was useful to me, but for now, I’ll continue to be an enthusiastic consumer of Purple Air’s information. Philipp C. Bleek | Seaside
Garden Grow
Thank you to all of the volunteers who are working to restore the community gardens in Monterey County! (“A group of Salinas residents reclaim a public garden,” Sept. 14-23.) Olivia Russell Mandilk | via social media
Through the Flames
It’s been a month since we were evacuated from our community of Indian Springs, threatened by the raging River Fire. The situation looked so dire that night, with glowing red flames covering the entire ridgeline above our homes (“2020 Wildfires in Monterey County,” ongoing).
The intrepid firefighters used everything they had to tame the beast. It’s a war, and they won this battle. They saved our home and everything in it. They saved Indian Springs.
I woke up this morning in my own bed, surrounded by four walls decorated with family photos. I looked out the window and through misty morning light I saw birds at the feeder on our backyard willow tree. Remarkably, it’s all still here, intact.
I wish I could reach out and personally thank every firefighter out there. We are beyond grateful, and we will never forget. Suzanne Mansager | Salinas
