Frack Attack
Robert Rivas is the real deal! Great leadership style (“Assemblymember Robert Rivas to seek statewide ban on oil and gas fracking,” posted Sept. 24). Robert Reyes | Salinas
Why didn’t the reporter ask Rivas: “if you’re successful in banning fracking, how many people will lose their jobs and how much tax revenue will be lost?” This is a perfect example of biased reporting and only telling one side of the story. And if Rivas is successful, what are those workers supposed to do when they lose their jobs? Mark Carbonaro | via social media
He would love to see us depend on Saudi Arabia again. No thanks. Bryan James | via social media
Fracking is only one of multiple ways to extract oil and gas. This isn’t a ban on oil and gas. This is simply a ban on fracking as the method of extraction. Peter Sitterly | Monterey
We must get off fossil fuels and stop government subsidies (tax breaks) for Big Oil. If the government gave the same subsidies instead to renewable energy, it would replace fossil fuels easily and we could start to reverse climate change. Beverly Bean | via social media
Cancel Culture Wars
I read the article exposing Jeremy Schrock/Namraja Singh (“A surge of alleged victims floods internet platforms to call out predators in their social groups,” Sept. 24-30). I feel that this article did not have any statements from the victims and actually just gave a predator his voice. Jeremy sounded like he was just gaslighting his victims in the article. Kara Engel | Carmel
Trying accusations in the media, social or otherwise, has the potential to do more harm than good (“Can social media achieve what the court system can’t?” Sept. 10-16). We’ve seen so much disinformation and misinformation circulating it’s often hard to know the truth. Significant personal damage can be inflicted without ensuring information accuracy. While we have problems in our justice system that must be remedied, the solution is not to try a person’s guilt or innocence in the media. Matthew Schuss | Carmel
Changing of the Guard
This is all good! About time. Maybe I will become a member again (“Pacific Grove museum director resigns in wake of controversy surrounding former staff member,” posted Sept. 25). Inge Lorentzen Daumer | Pacific Grove
Thank you for reporting what matters to the community. It’s incredibly difficult for a survivor to share their story, regardless of anonymity, and our community needs more people willing to support them (“Allegations of statutory rape lead to the resignation of Juan Govea, director of community engagement at P.G. Museum of Natural History,” posted Sept. 5). Mary Kenner | Seaside
Shot in the Arm
With no Covid-19 directives or support from the feds, I have struggled to find sources that are accurate and reliable. Thank goodness I am a regular Weekly reader and Insider. With so few places that provide accurate Covid-19 data, from the number of cases to safety measures that work, I can count on the Weekly to tell me where it’s at.
And now it’s time for my first flu shot (“Get a flu shot – not for yourself, but for your community,” posted Sept. 24). Well said! Carla Nierlich | Salinas
Your commentary about flu shots is excellent. I fail to understand why so many people are outraged about being advised to wear a mask as a method of infringing on personal liberty, when it is equally as easy as getting a flu shot to help others. Steve Matarazzo | via email
Oldtown Rising
Let’s hope Taylor buys it, Oldtown is beautiful and needs more revitalization (“Squid was undulating through Oldtown Salinas and came upon the Bruhn Building,” Sept. 24-30). Carly Hallatt | via social media
Good news, they will see that it’s done right and bring some beauty back to that side of town. Jamie Bundy | Monterey
If he did secure the Greyhound station, it can definitely be built up a few stories to increase density. Rick DeNoyer | via social media
Jazz Hands
I heartily agree with your assessment of the virtual festival (“Jazz is an acquired taste. So is freedom,” posted Sept. 28). This is the first time I’ve been able to attend this amazing experience. It was three evenings of pure relaxation here in Indiana. Joanne Troutner | via email
Thanks for your column on jazz. I love Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum, as well as the Modern Jazz Quartet and others of that era. At age 11, I stumbled on an MJQ album at the library, brought it home and was hooked. Must have played it over 50 times. What a revelation. Don Dugdale | via email
Administration 101
Wages for administrators are ridiculous. How does someone making $310K relate to our [Hartnell College] students and their needs? (“Word of advice: Stop emailing mean stuff and maybe get group therapy,” Sept. 24-30.) Matt Brysch | Salinas
This isn’t a purse fight between equals as the headline implies. It’s faculty, staff and students vs. a bloated, self-interested and snoopy administration. Luana Conley | via social media
Correction
A story provided inaccurate information about a sentence in 2010 for Namraja Singh aka Jeremy Schrock (“A surge of alleged victims floods internet platforms to call out predators in their social groups,” Sept. 24-30). He was sentenced to six months in jail, not 27 days; the sentence was originally ordered in Riverside County Superior Court, then transferred to Monterey County. Schrock’s surname was also misspelled; it’s Schrock, not Shrock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.