Spray Down
Luis Alejo and Henry Gonzales proudly tell their story about growing up idolizing Cesar Chavez (“County supervisors reject calls to expand public notification of upcoming pesticide use,” Oct. 1-7). What would Cesar Chavez think about how they continually side with the agricultural businesses poisoning our children and farmworkers? He’d be ashamed of them both. Gonzales sides more with the ag businesses than the people who he was hired to protect. He meets with them more than he meets with groups looking to discuss the safety of children and the community. Alejo accepts money from ag so of course he’d side with them. Unless it involves a photo op with the raza he’ll continue to side with them. It’s not just them that continually sell out. Oscar Ramos | Salinas
We don’t live here to be sprayed by poison. Let’s go spray Pebble Beach or Carmel – bet we would get some action then. Marueen Wruck | Salinas
Ag Commissioner Henry Gonzales says calls to expand pesticide application notification are largely driven by “fear of the unknown.” Exactly!
We don’t know when the grower across the street will apply pesticides and put our health at risk. Yes, that’s fear of the unknown.
If we’re not going to ban these awful substances, give us a warning before you use them. It’s fine if that makes us different from other California counties. There’s no shame in being better. Joshua Ezekiel | Salinas
Gone to Pot
I don’t like change but it couldn’t hurt Pacific Grove to do something to help with revenue. Other dispensaries get long lines out the door (“P.G.’s cannabis dispensary opponents seek to overturn a new ordinance,” Oct. 1-7). Krista Carey | via social media
Why doesn’t she speak up about alcohol, which is proven to kill? Debby Beck must be a major buzzkill. James Ryan | Monterey
For God’s sake, if you don’t like marijuana, don’t buy it. But, what’s it to you if other folks like it? Lou Richards | Marina
Count Down
Thank you for your informative article about the census (“The deadline for the Census is a politically motivated moving target,” posted Sept. 26). I’m an enumerator in North Monterey County. It has been interesting going to homes to try and get people to complete the census survey. I have been asked if this was for voting in November. Many people are very anxious about the government right now and just refused to give out any private information.
It is really difficult to get correct information regarding second homes.
Many Mexican-American people are nervous about this census, thinking that if they give information about themselves, they could be deported. I tell them that we are not immigration and their information is confidential. If the information is released, there is a $2,500 fine and five years in prison. Louise Iredell | Prunedale
Editor’s note: Iredell is writing as a private person, not for the Census Bureau.
…due to the lack of street numbers my online response could not be verified…
Regarding the “low” census self-response for Carmel-by-the-Sea, I suspected one reason is due to the number of second homes but, after being visited three times by various census takers after responding online, I was informed that due to the lack of street numbers my online response could not be verified, hence the in-person visit. Most address verification applications and databases require a street number in order to verify an address. Teresa Tersol-Wiseman | Carmel
Covid Count
Close to the same number that San Francisco has, which has double the population, and Monterey County still lags behind on testing availability. Horrible (“Monterey County hits the 10,000-person mark in Covid-19 cases,” posted Sept. 28). Deborah Etienne | San Francisco
Drive By
When I saw the caravan video, it reminded me of the KKK who drive by the homes of African Americans to threaten and terrify them (“Campaign antics take a turn for the personal in Seaside,” Oct. 1-7). I believe we can peacefully protest, and we can state our position while displaying respect and human decency. Going to someone’s home is crossing the line. As a follower of Christ, I have two questions for my brothers and sisters: How was God glorified? Would you want your family intimidated like that?
Jon, please forgive the actions of those who participated in that ill-advised event. Everyone, please stop, reflect, fast and pray. We are called to be peacemakers, to be a light in dark places. Would Jesus have participated in a drive-by to make a point? Martha Henry | Seaside
Intimidation and threats have no place in our community. While the right to protest is protected under the First Amendment, this group’s behavior serves to discourage people of color, women and other underrepresented individuals from running for elected office or participating in respectful dialogue. As community leaders, we absolutely believe in freedom of expression and the right to peaceably assemble. Our democracy offers efficient and appropriate methods to express one’s views, none of which include negatively impacting the significant others or children of those we disagree with. This behavior does not represent our community or values. Signed by: Alison Kerr, An McDowell, Andrea Manzo, Anita Crawley, Ann Todd Jealous, Bonnie Rose Fernandez, Brian Mauerer, Cathay Rivera, Colleen Ingram, Daniel M. Fernandez, Elaine Gehrmann, Frances C. Baca, Fred Jealous, George Riley, Jane Parker, Jeff Baron, Jenny McAdams, Kathryn Maurer, Kim Barber, Leonie Gray, Marsha Kelly, Patrick McNeill, River Navaille, Rosalyn Green, Steven Goings, Sue Parris, Tom Hughes, Tyller Willamson, Veronica Miramontes, Yuri Anderson
Paint Job
They are doing an amazing job! Sand City has never looked so good (“Sand City brings artists from far and wide to a mural festival taking place on seven walls,” Sept. 24-29). Rita McKim | via social media
What a great idea, and a treat for the eyes! Looking forward to seeing these. J. Gistelli | via social media
