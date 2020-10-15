Ballot Boxing
A newspaper should always remain impartial, and I have always been against endorsements (“Weekly editorial board’s endorsements in local, regional, statewide and national elections,” Oct. 8-14). Chris Caffrey | via social media
This should be illegal. Rosa Camacho | via social media
Thank you, Weekly! Always look to you for well-researched endorsements, as does my whole family. Journalism hasn’t been compromised; our trust in journalism has been compromised and that’s a big problem. Brandl Tucker | via social media
Thank you for a very thoughtful and comprehensive candidate guide! However, I strongly disagree on Kimbley Craig for Salinas mayor. Chris Barrera is a better choice, learning curve or no. He has the leadership skills and integrity needed to bring Salinas onward and upward, representing the citizens not special interests. Trish Sullivan | Salinas
How notable that you slam the incumbent you endorse while failing to even mention the strong challenger for Airport Board, Jean Rasch. Jean has the intellect and collaborative skills to help the board out of the mess flagged by the scathing 2019 Grand Jury report. Perhaps the disgruntled cities of Monterey and Del Rey Oaks are right to be so critical of the job of the Airport District. Perhaps something indeed is rotten in Denmark. Susan Nine | Monterey
Agree to Disagree
Now more than ever Monterey County residents need a county supervisor who is ready to lead from day one. There is nobody from small business on our County Board of Supervisors. I am the only candidate with firsthand experience reopening businesses safely and protecting workers and visitors while we overcome the pandemic (“Endorsement: Wendy Root Askew for County Supervisor, District 4,” Oct. 8-14).
I am also the only candidate with a voting record that has resulted in more affordable housing available to the public. I am helping to open the Casa De Noche Buena shelter in Seaside and transitional housing at the Good Night Inn in Salinas.
Monterey County residents do not care about partisanship. They care about housing, childcare, finding work and being safe from Covid-19 while they work. The Monterey County Medical Society endorsed my campaign because they trust me to lead us back to work and get us back on track safely.
My endorsements speak to my independence and unity. I am proud of strong labor support from the Teamsters Local 890 and the UFW while also being supported by the Monterey Peninsula Hospitality Association, Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau.
I am a leader who gets things done and I am asking you to vote for me. Steve McShane | Salinas
In the 15 years that I have known Steve McShane, he has never let me down. As a longtime native of Salinas, McShane has been the most accessible and responsive council member.
Showing up is a commitment; it is personal and real. The homeless, blight and our downtown streets are just three of the issues that McShane meets with ideas and actions. I believe Monterey County will be well served by a man who is obviously willing to go beyond platitudes. Martha Getris-Utschig | Salinas
Wendy Root Askew is hard-working, smart, experienced and compassionate about education, families, community safety and economic recovery. I absolutely endorse her candidacy for District 4 supervisor.
Her competitor apparently awoke recently, after 25 years as a Republican. This decision appears to me to be disingenuous at best. Particularly since his supporters, strategists and major donors are the same who have contributed in the past. Jim Wilkinson | Salinas
School In Session
This is foolhardy (“Seven schools, all either private or rural, approved to reopen for K-6 classes in Monterey County, posted Oct. 12). Elizabeth Murdock | via Facebook
Do they all have full-time onsite nurses? Do they have the capacity to do temperature checks for every student and staff member every day? Are there contingencies for outbreak relief for families? If the answer to any of these questions is no, then this is just asking for trouble. Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
Wrong move. You have a lot of high-risk teachers/staff, as well as students. And children will start coming down with colds and flus and when they do you won’t be sure if it is Covid, so schools will have to shut down again. Anna Simpson | via social media
Turn Up the Music
I wholeheartedly support social-distancing mandates, masks and regulations deemed necessary by health officials. So, when waiters can walk right up to you, why can’t a musician work more than six feet away? (“Musicians had been making a slow return with restaurant gigs, but health guidelines stop the music,” Oct. 8-14.)
Some people are under the mistaken impression that all music draws an unruly crowd. Music and musicians are an important part of every community. Why is this one small group barred from earning a living? This a blatant violation of civil rights. Bruce Forman | Carmel Valley
It’s not the musicians. It’s the crowds; we have to stop encouraging people to congregate for any reason. Use ArtistRelief.org as much as possible until there’s a vaccine and we can watch these artists perform again. Greg Pool | via social media
No singing outside, but we can fill airplanes? I just don’t get it. Joey Melissa Houde | via social media
Clarification
The Weekly’s endorsement of Yes on Prop. 25, ending the cash bail system, incorrectly stated “vote no” in one sentence and included a confusing phrase about the proposition. If passed, it would uphold a state law replacing bail with a risk assessement system.
