Vote Once
Thank you for the endorsement of Congressman Jimmy Panetta (“Monterey County Weekly editorial board’s endorsements in local, regional, statewide and national elections,” Oct. 8-14). The Weekly definitely got this one right and yes, he has been fighting for his constituents. The Democratic controlled Congress has passed hundreds of major pieces of legislation dealing with climate change, social justice, immigration reform, affordable housing, gun safety reform, health care, lowering drug prices and infrastructure. Practically all of those bills are stuck in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Fortunately, Panetta has found a way around the Senate to benefit our home, bringing in over $1 billion of federal funding. He sits on the most powerful committee in Congress, Ways and Means; with a Democratic administration, he will be on the front lines fighting to close the inequality gap by reworking the tax code.
Although there are many of his colleagues in Congress who like to yell a lot for television, Jimmy likes to work for us. Just imagine what he will do with a Democratic Senate and a Biden/Harris administration. Jimmy’s doing his part, now let’s do ours and vote! Elena Loomis | Monterey
Loomis is chair of the Monterey County Democratic Party.
In the Water
Rudy Fischer’s campaign ads feature the headline “Responsible Water Management Requires Reason, Not Emotion.” The obvious and painful gender stereotype that women are more emotional and men are more reasonable is so old and tired and must be called out for what it is – sexist and shameful. What’s the message to voters – that water management is a man’s job?
Invoking this gender stereotype is not only objectionable, but also foolish. Mr. Fischer’s opponent, Karen Paull, is a public utilities attorney who is exceptionally well qualified to serve on the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District board. Her skills and experience have won her endorsements from many respected community leaders. Her reasoning abilities are not in question. Fischer’s judgment – that’s another matter. Kate Daniels | Carmel Valley
Daniels is president of Democratic Women of Monterey County.
Thank you for endorsing Amy Anderson for Monterey Peninsula Water Management District. She is the smart, trustworthy candidate. We already pay for some of the most expensive water in the entire nation. We should not have to pay more than twice as much for Cal Am’s desal project when better solutions are available. Yet her opponent has voted against those. Amy will work for affordable and sustainable water, so our whole community can thrive. Marli Melton | Carmel Valley
McChange
Steve McShane became a Democrat in 2019 so he could run for county supervisor in District 4, which has predominantly Democratic voters (“Squid Fry,” Oct. 8-14). His long-term record shows that he is very much a Republican at heart. He is supported by big business interests. Though he now claims to be against fracking, he received money from Chevron through a PAC and was given a big fundraiser by the Duflocks, a family of San Ardo oil barons who joined in the lawsuit to overturn Measure Z.
Vote for Wendy Root Askew, who is actually endorsed by the Monterey County Democratic Party and by Sierra Club, Public Water Now and the Sunrise Movement. Protect our environment and working families in District 4. Rhonda Somerton | Seaside
I support Steve McShane for county supervisor. Steve is the only politician who has ever reached out to me directly, listened to what I had to say, and invited me to join community dialogue on issues affecting my family every day.
I am sick of pettiness and partisan politics; I want leaders like Steve McShane who focus on the issues and get things done. Seth Young | Salinas
Pick Your Poison
This is something, but the fine should have been in the millions to actually have a deterrent effect (“Ag commissioner issues $62,400 fine, ‘largest ever’ in Monterey County, against fumigation company,” posted Oct. 14). Jack Holmgren | via social media
Such disregard for human beings! Their fine should have been in the millions. Had they poisoned seven kids from Pacific Grove there would be outrage across the state. Farmworkers are treated as expendable. Linda Colvin | Monterey
House and Home
Wonderful. We so desperately need to approach this with housing first! (“Salinas proceeds with a deal to convert a hotel into permanent supportive housing for the homeless,” Oct. 15-21.) Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
Accessory dwelling units are for family members – in-laws, parents, children, etc. They should not be viewed as providing an “income stream” (“Streamlined state regulations spark a surge in local interest to build more ADUs,” Oct. 15-21). When that occurs single-family homes can be viewed as commercial properties for valuation and insurance purposes. Scott A. Runtzel | via email
Street parking is going to be wall to wall. Bill Larkin | Salinas
Santa Cruz has done a great job of streamlining permits, helping families stay in their homes, making room for caregivers and extended families. I’m not seeing that it’s helping rehouse the homeless though, or lowering rents. Luana Conley | via social media
Ballot Boxes
Adherents to each of the U.S.’s major political parties are convinced that members of the opposition party have a goal of nothing less than the destruction of the Republic. One of them is correct. The other one sets out phony ballot dropboxes (“On brand for 2020, the state GOP thumbs its nose at election rules,” Oct. 15-21). Helen Wheels | Monterey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.