Time of Corona
Thanks for continuing to publish and also for informing your readers about the California Department of Public Health report (“A confidential state report details what’s actually happening at Asilomar,” March 19-25). Having access to important information in times of crisis helps prevent depression and panic. I appreciate your commitment to our community.Claudia Jennings | Pacific Grove
Your whole operation is inspiring. The breaking report by Mary Duan was a glimmer of truth in these times when our government is failing us at all levels. Thank you all so much for your great news and reporting. Kris Lindstrom | via Facebook
That was an extremely thorough, timely, and helpful Q&A (“Everything you need to know about the shelter-in-place order in Monterey County,” posted March 17). Thank you for posting it. Most folks I’ve talked to have already begun “self-isolating” to some degree, and for anybody who’s been watching the news, this shelter-in-place shouldn’t come as any surprise.
My own feelings are, given this virus seems to have a four – to five-day incubation period before symptoms appear (if they appear at all), that we probably should have begun this nationwide several weeks ago. Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing.
In any case, I’m hopeful that most people will take this seriously and do their best to comply. Thanks again for helping to keep us informed. Derek Dean | via email
We closed our carpet store in Pacific Grove following the mandate, yet all of the other flooring stores in the area seem to be going about business as usual. Irresponsible and not essential business. We care about our employees and clients enough to not spread this virus. Sara Pryer | via Facebook
I took it seriously. Thought it was going to be a quiet day until two neighbors had separate gardening companies playing dueling leaf blowers. I guess ornamental horticulture is an essential function… Austin Palacios | via Facebook
I just had a cocktail party with friends using Zoom video. Adapting. Lou Panetta | via Facebook
We are all brought to our knees, women are laboring alone in hospitals that won’t allow partners and doulas; hospitalized children who are sick and terminal patients are not allowed loved ones to be with them when they pass. Many friends and family are already laid off and many facing the same pretty soon. It’s hard to keep a smile when you’ve already lost everything in the last recession and now this.
The stress is compounded by an administration that chooses to dismantle our health care and climate and protect large corporations and finance versus the working class. Holding long-term care facilities and schools accountable for infection control, and increasing healthcare provider ratios would go a long way. We can get back to life if we learn how to do this as a whole. Marta Martinez Fife | via Facebook
The inside front-cover message literally brought me to tears last night! (“We’re In This Together,” a letter from the Weekly, March 19-25.) I love the paper and the heartfelt support that you’re pouring out to this community in these hard times. Alyson Hunter | Pacific Grove
Now that I can’t hug anyone, I want to hug everyone. Jana Matheson | Carmel
I live in Southern California. I LOVE Monterey, my boyhood home, most of our family’s home town. With this pandemic the news is vital. We need that.
However, we also need to be reminded of why our Monterey is so special.
For instance: Have you noticed, especially lately, just how refreshing and renewing that clean sea breeze is? Or the warmth of the sun breaking out of the fog? The vibrant green Monte Vista hill? I have memories, thankfully they are everlasting. Leslie F. Rice | via email
A Sad Farewell
This is heartbreaking (“As the coronavirus slowdown hits newspapers, the Monterey County Weekly lays off seven employees,” posted March 18). I know from personal experience that working at the Weekly means to be part of a family. What a hard decision for [Founder/CEO] Bradley [Zeve] and [Publisher] Erik [Cushman] to make. Toni Minerva | via Facebook
Love the Weekly! Thank you for including the names of the staff members. And to those staff members, thank you for your contributions and I truly hope things improve more quickly than anticipated so you can return. Tosca Salvacion | via Facebook
I didn’t realize until your post that a knock-on effect of local businesses scaling back would impact our newspapers, which are very reliant on ad revenue. Good luck to you all, and thank you for all the insights your team has shared with us. Melanie Meharchand | via Facebook
Better, Best
We want to thank the beautiful readers of the Monterey County Weekly for voting for Britannia Arms as “Best for Karaoke” for the 15th straight year (“Best of Times, Worst of Times,” March 19-25). Special thanks to DJs Dee, Geno and Ryan and to the “Golden Voices” of Monterey. We will be back soon and better than ever. Everybody stay strong. We love you all. Britannia Arms of Monterey | via Facebook
Bed Count
This will only happen if people are ruled by fear, and not common sense: Stay home if you get sick. Let the elderly or immune-compromised who are experiencing respiratory distress go to hospital! (“Coronavirus cases could leave Monterey County without enough hospital beds,” posted March 18.) Laura Stollorz Schroeder | via Facebook
Why bother reporting this? What’s the point? More useful to use your paper for toilet paper. Bob Tyson | via Facebook
All’s Fair
Good idea (“State officials are considering opening homeless shelter at Monterey County Fairgrounds,” posted March 23). Anne Jones | via Facebook
This is a really bad idea. John Bailey | via Facebook
This has been suggested several times before. Why is it a better idea now? Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
This is such a sensitive subject, but what do we do? My heart breaks to think of them not having a place to go for the night, or if they have eaten a meal today.
I believe the Fairgrounds have plenty of room, and are well equipped for an emergency situation; now is the time to act and do something about it. I can understand there is a fear of what could happen if we put hundreds of homeless together, but if we don’t act? We’ll never know what the result may be. Stay safe everyone, and take care of each other.Nina Diaz | via Facebook
Rights On
We absolutely need this change! (“Monterey considers a switch to district elections due to a Voting Rights Act notice,” March 19-25). Resources within the city of Monterey are not distributed fairly to the underrepresented neighborhoods. Case in point: the Rec Trail throughout this area [near Casa Verde] is hazardous and has not been repaired in the eight years I have lived here.
I brought this to the city’s attention, and they immediately repaired much better-maintained stretches of the Rec Trail near Fisherman’s Wharf while our part of town still suffers.
The time has come for resources and standards to be distributed fairly within the city. Good plan, gentlemen! Katrina Hintze | Monterey
Homing In
Every purchaser of a home in Las Palmas II received a copy of the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions when they purchased their property and agreed to abide by them (“Squid reads an HOA newsletter about Las Palmas, and wonders what it costs to spy on residents,” posted March 9). The stated purpose for the photographer is to create a database to ensure that the property is maintained in accordance with the CC&Rs.
Board members do ride around to inspect things and they do send letters to people who are in violation. Rather than being heavy-handed, they try to maintain order with a light touch. Many fences that were damaged and rebuilt in 2016 have not been repainted and the board has given the property owners plenty of notice that the fences are required to be painted and have given them information on the correct color of paint to use.
If residents don’t want to live up to the agreements they made when they moved in, action has to be taken. Jim Tarhalla | via email
This commentary appears to be written by someone who has never been on an HOA board confronted by a violation of the CC&Rs. When a community member approaches the HOA board alleging a violation of a rule or a CC&R covenant, the board would be well served to have a picture to rely on to see the before situation and the after.
Boards have a fiduciary duty to protect the community and hence to protect all members/owners. Boards can’t be arbitrary. They need to be consistent. Visual evidence allows for consistency.
Boards that do not enforce rules can end up losing the right to enforce them in the future. Owners who do not like certain rules can work to have the rules/CC&Rs changed. Perhaps Squid could talk to an HOA board member about the challenges an HOA board faces. Steven Rubin | Monterey
