Revving Up
You misspelled Car Month (“All the Car Week road info that’s fit to click for enjoying or avoiding events,” posted Aug. 9). Dessy Junsay Murphy | via Facebook
I HATE car week. Jackie Donangelo Garza | via Facebook
There comes a time we feel called to speak up. That time is now. It is easy to numb out the irony of the 69th annual car show being here at the same time as our climate crisis. Instead, can we challenge ourselves and the press to not just cover the events of Concours d’Elegance, but also highlight the carbon emissions from such events and what actions ordinary citizens as well as organizers and participants may take that reverses these impacts. Trish Nelson | Marina
School Rules
Suspension serves no purpose and teaches nothing (“California is changing how it enforces school suspension and local districts are planning ahead,” Aug. 8-14). We’d do better with assigning community/school service hours, yoga/meditation, or other forms of personal and self enrichment/discipline. Punitive punishment has proven ineffective. Jennifer Schmidt | via Facebook
This story explains that policy changes are intended to address disparities in the rates at which black and Latino students are suspended. It is puzzling – and a bit disturbing – that it makes no mention of the remarkably disproportionate rate at which boys are suspended. Although California Department of Education data do uphold the conclusion that students of certain ethnicities have higher rates of suspension, they further show the disparity between boys’ and girls’ suspension rates far surpasses any disparity that may be attributed to race or ethnicity.
It is unfortunate the press continues to aggressively disregard the education system’s blatant sexism against boys at a time when male students have become endangered species on college campuses. Philip Hadlock | Monterey
Gateway Plan
Wow! First a brewery and now cannabis. The Pacific Grove of my youth would be rolling in its grave (“Pacific Grove residents signal they’re ready to see cannabis businesses come to town,” Aug. 8-14). Iris McGilloway | via Facebook
What’s next, they’ll keep the downtown open till 6pm. Dave Eaton | via Facebook
P.G. needs to let go of some of its insecurities. I’m a resident and am tired of having to go all the way to Seaside to get my medicine. Let’s step up to the plate; what can I do to help this become a reality? James Ryan | via Facebook
Shop Till You Drop
They want to do yoga and have wine tasting but the liability of an auto shop is beyond their scope? Nice try Stanley Group, we see right through you (“Carmel Valley residents battle over the future of the beloved Mid Valley Shopping Center,” Aug. 8-14). Jade Davis | via Facebook
No more wine tasting rooms! Keep the services our Valley desperately needs! Changes must include lots of shade and a play area for the kids. Danielle DeeAnn Carlson | via Facebook
So wrong. Seriously, enough tasting rooms already. Frances Morrow | via Facebook
Anybody got ideas for the spaces that are already empty? Where was all the support for the businesses that didn’t make it? Valley Grille – gone. Stone’s Pet Shop – gone. I understand being averse to change, but without it we’ll watch them all close. William Sterling | via Facebook
Bloom and Bust
In California, farmers must abide by the most stringent standards in the nation when it comes to the approval and use of organic and conventional pesticides. Recently we learned of legal action taken against farmers who applied pesticides in accordance with all federal, state and local regulatory standards (“Three separate lawsuits by four families allege growers, Dow to blame for disabilities,” Aug. 1-7).
For farmers who exercised care and caution and followed all applicable laws to face legal challenges years later sets a concerning precedent for agriculture while doing little to advance health and safety in our region today. In fact, these suits will likely not result in any positive benefits for our community, except potentially for the attorneys. By discounting the strictest regulatory process in the nation, these attorneys put businesses and farms on a very slippery slope because, in essence, these farmers are facing legal action for complying with the law.Christopher Valadez | Marina
Editor’s note: Valadez is president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California.
Pay to Play
Squid wrote about the obscene amount of money already collected for the 2020 Monterey County supervisors race (“Squid considers the donors behind the numbers in early campaign fundraising reports,” posted Aug. 5). Wendy Root Askew raised $99,831, with the single biggest gift of $10,000 from Carmel, followed by $7,500 from Carmel Valley. Steve McShane raised $99,165. His biggest single gift is $10,000 from a builders’ PAC and $20,000 ($5,000,00 each) from four agricultural businesses.
I have raised $150. My plan is to conduct a credible campaign by receiving small donations from residents of District 4. I know people won’t be fooled by slick advertising campaigns. Alex Miller | Seaside
Light in the Dark
Thank you, Weekly, I needed this! (“Dark times are not an excuse for self-pity. They are a call to action,” by Toni Morrison, Aug. 8-14.)Thank you, Toni Morrison. Rest in power, brilliant queen!Janice Blaze Rocke | via Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.