Here’s a lunatic tale of intrigue, involving confidential email sent and rescinded, a pair of massive developments, water – because, why not – and a judge who just wasn’t having it.
On April 6, The Committee for Sound Water and Land Development on Fort Ord sued Seaside, the city council and KB Bakewell Seaside Venture II (aka, developer Danny Bakewell), asking a judge to set aside the environmental impact report prepared for Bakewell’s Campus Town project. The lawsuit asks a judge to revoke the construction approvals, premised on the idea that Seaside failed to address the environmental impacts of the massive development.
Campus Town supporters wanted to know: Who’s in the Committee for Sound Water and Land Development on Fort Ord behind the suit? Steve Herum, the Stockton-based attorney representing the plaintiff, says keeping his client’s identity confidential is their First Amendment right.
But in May, in a communication sent to Seaside City Attorney Sheri Damon, Herum’s staff accidentally included the client’s name, both in the subject line and in the body of an email. Herum described it as “human error.” In a court filing, he stated a secretary named an entity other than the Committee for Sound Water and Land Development, but that she immediately recalled the email and thought she had succeeded in doing so.
But the case landed in Monterey County Superior Court for a July 7 hearing, after Damon told Herum she no longer believed the identity should remain secret following that accidental disclosure. Judge Thomas Wills declined to rule on whether to keep the name confidential.
“It’s an interesting issue,” Wills said, “but I don’t think it’s properly before the court at this stage. We can’t render advisory opinions.”
Damon told Wills that in response to a California Public Records Act request, she intended to disclose the name. And as a result of that PRA, filed by the Weekly, Seaside released the email with the name included.
The name is Paul Petrovich, a developer working on another massive development in Seaside,.
Petrovich currently has an exclusive negotiating agreement with Seaside for the Main Gate development project. In an April interview, Petrovich told the Weekly the lawsuit wasn’t his and that his retail-centric project depended on Campus Town housing being built.
“If you can’t see a house anywhere you want to build retail, it will never be developed as retail,” Petrovich said. “I need homes to be built near my project and I want the Campus Town homes to get built. What kind of political suicide would suing be?”
Petrovich was reached via text message after Seaside’s release of the document to the Weekly on July 7. “Am I happy about Herum’s mistake and the pall it’s put on me and the four years and millions of dollars I have spent trying to bring the best mixed-use project Seaside will ever see? No I am not,” he writes.
Damon says the email and the lawsuit documents speak for themselves.
Petrovich further states via text that he is not a member of the committee that sued Seaside. “I did not lie and please stop with that line of thinking and accusing me of such things. It’s irresponsible and can further damage me, my relationship with the city and my sincere and extraordinary efforts to develop Main Gate.”
In an email, Herum writes: “A secretary of our office working remotely at home in pajamas committed a human error. She immediately recalled the email with the error and sent a corrected email… the city waited a week before disclosing it got the first and erroneous email. People commit mistakes and errors, look no further than the first chapter of Genesis. The Committee is my client. As my opposition papers explain the verification is signed by a committee member who is also a Seaside resident. The judge took this important fact into consideration.”
(The judge did no such thing; he just said the matter shouldn’t be before him in the first place.)
Herum writes the Committee’s petition “reveals a major concern centers on the failure to adequately address and evaluate whether a real water supply exists for this project.”
A case management conference has been set for Oct. 6.
