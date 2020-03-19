On March 17, I jokingly said that reporting on local government action – or lack of action – as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic was a lot like herding cats, only the cats are feral, in heat and stoned out of their minds on catnip. The information we’ve been able to obtain, and the extent to which we’ve been able to obtain it, from various entities that include the county Health Department, local city governments, the Superior Court, the state and the county government itself varies wildly, and it varies seemingly minute to minute.
We get it. Everyone is busy trying to figure it out. And by it, I mean, they’re trying to figure out what to tell their employees (who are worried about their own health and that of their own families), what to tell the public and how to keep governing and managing through crisis, and they’re doing it in the absence of any federal role model or decisive action from Washington, D.C.
People are suffering. People are going to continue suffering, in the short and long term. Nothing is about to get better for the homeless and working poor, and things are about to get much worse for the middle-class. Retirement accounts are draining before our eyes and jobs are going away (and they’re going away at the Weekly as well, where on March 17 our CEO, Bradley Zeve, announced he was cutting his salary to zero, that Publisher Erik Cushman was reducing his salary significantly and that a third of the people in our building, including editorial staff, designers and ad salespeople, were being laid off). We’re supported and paid via advertising, and as advertisers are forced to close, that revenue goes away.
There’s so much weeping going on here right now that it’s hard to concentrate. I keep saying to myself, “Self, stop crying.” But there it is.
On the afternoon of March 17, though, the county took action. First, by order of Presiding Judge Julie Culver, Monterey County Superior Court will close on March 18 to the public and only felony in-custody arraignments (in which someone arrested for a felony has to be seen by a judge within 72 hours of that arrest), and juvenile in-custody hearings, will be heard. Everything else, including trials that are currently underway, will be pushed out to a later date, likely in June.
And then County Health Officer Edward Moreno, MD, by order of his office, mandated the entire county to shelter-in-place, effective midnight March 18 and running through at least midnight April 8. (I say at least because while the order is due to expire at that point, if the number of COVID-19 cases in the county expands, it’s likely that order will be extended.)
About those cases: We have two, as Moreno announced at the outset of a press conference held the afternoon of March 17. Both patients acquired the disease while traveling abroad, both are cooperating fully with the Health Department and both are under self-quarantine. Neither is sufficiently ill to be hospitalized.
Now starts the hunt for people who came into contact with the two, an important next step so they, too, can be tested and self-quarantine. Moreno says the Health Department won’t release any other details about the two patients; among the questions I’ve been asked about them are, “Where did they travel?” and “Where do they live?” Answering those, Moreno says, could lead to them being identified by the public and it also violates their HIPAA rights to privacy.
Moreno was measured in his responses to tough questions, including why the county waited a full day after six Bay Area counties, and then Santa Cruz County, ordered shelter-in-place in their own jurisdictions. Moreno says he reached out to his colleagues in those locations; some of them are epidemiologists, who study and analyze the spread of disease (among other things). They told him if the county clamped down immediately, they might be able to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 and not end up in the same situation as Santa Clara County, where as of March 16, five people died and 138 others have been diagnosed with the disease.
County Administrative Officer Charles McKee had some kind words of advice for us all: Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and ask them what they need. We’re all in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.