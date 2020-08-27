First came the pandemic. Then came the wildfires. And still, humanity endures.
Good afternoon.
We’ve all been running full speed since first the River Fire, then the Carmel Fire and—wait, are you kidding?—the Dolan Fire broke out in rapid succession. So with my smoke- and adrenaline-fogged brain, I needed to check Trello, our project management platform, to see what I had proposed for my column this week.
Here’s Rubin’s assignment as it reads on the Trello page: “Mary can write about the end of the world? What else is there?”
It’s a fair point. In the past 11 days, it’s been easy to forget there’s a pandemic going on because of the fires raging across Monterey County and beyond.
There seems to have been an emotional shift since this weekend, though. Tens of thousands of residents throughout Carmel Valley and Corral de Tierra and Laureles Grade were ordered to evacuate as weather approximating the apocalypse, with dry lightning and high winds, was anticipated. It never showed. And that it didn’t, and that many people are being allowed back to their homes now, seems to have provided a slight mental reprieve.
There’s been a lot of loss, of course. Of homes and pets and cherished family possessions. But in the midst of all the sorrow and uncertainty and fear, there have been moments of grace and sweetness. When I wrote about Steve the Fish, the littlest evacuee under the care of the SPCA for Monterey County, county Supervisor Chris Lopez messaged me about another wee evacuee—his godson’s kangaroo rat, Mr. Mustard Pockets, who evacuated with his family from San Benancio. (The Weekly’s business development director, Keely Richter, has since knitted a sweater for Mr. Mustard Pockets.) My imaginary daughter-in-law, Alexia Garcia, has taken a few days away from her job working on housing policy with Monterey Bay Economic Partnership to help care for horses that were evacuated from the fire zones and landed at the rodeo grounds in Salinas—there she’s fallen hard for a donkey named Jack. Restaurants that are suffering and struggling under the weight of the pandemic are opening their kitchens and hearts to first responders and evacuees.
My most poignant moment, though, is this. While I was waiting to meet staff photographer Parker Seibold at the Cal Fire incident command center in Toro Park, a woman drove up and asked how she could donate supplies to the firefighters. A Cal Fire public information officer told her, gently, that she couldn’t due to the pandemic.
But when the PIO saw the kids in the back seat, she asked the mom to wait a minute. She dashed back into the command center and came out loaded with Cal Fire stickers, introduced herself to a little girl riding in a car seat, and handed over the loot—and that moment is going to stick with that little girl forever, as her enormous smile will stick with me.
One of the cowboys from Cowboy 911, a rescue group that goes into danger zones to evacuate large animals and get them to safety, told rodeo ground volunteers that throughout the fire, and throughout taking care of other people’s animals, they were going to see the best of people up front, and the worst of people near the end.
I hope the end comes soon, without the worst involved.
In this week’s issue, out today, you’ll find comprehensive coverage of all three fires, including the mystery of what caused the Dolan Fire. Let us know what you think.
Mary Duan, Managing Editor, mary@mcweekly.com
