Good Afternoon.
De-escalation, as defined by the website inpublicsafety.com, is a reduction of level or intensity. For example, the website states, during every citizen encounter, law enforcement officers should work to de-escalate adverse or demanding circumstances and slow things down, rather than taking immediate intervention and possibly making things worse.
Then there’s the Monterey County sheriff’s deputy who possibly missed de-escalation day during his training. Rather than de-escalating what the Sheriff’s Office is describing as a dispute between neighbors in Soledad, this deputy instead parked a trailer outside the home of his neighbors—a pair of married Latino elected officials, both of whom are well-known in Monterey County—placed an animal cage on the trailer and draped a “Trump 2020” flag on it.
If he wanted to provoke a reaction, well, job well done, because a reaction is precisely what he’s getting.
Today, those Latino electeds—Soledad Mayor Pro Tem Alejandro Chavez, who also runs the Salinas United Business Association, and Hartnell Community College Board Trustee Erica Padilla-Chavez, a longtime behavioral health worker and CEO of Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance—held a press conference outside of the Soledad Police Department where they and their children explained what they found outside their home last week and what has happened since. Standing with them were a few dozen community members, as well as Chris Barrera, head of the local League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, and Mel Mason, head of Seaside-based nonprofit The Village Project.
What the Padilla-Chavez family found is as explained above: an animal pen, ostensibly used to transport pigs for 4-H shows at local fairs, upended on the trailer and with the Trump flag draped around it. Given the president’s practice of separating migrant children from their families and putting them in cages, it was either a phenomenally dumb move on the deputy’s part, or calculated cruelty.
The Padilla-Chavezes made it clear: They don’t want the deputy doxxed or harassed—they have released no information about him and they intend to keep it that way. What they do want is an explanation from the Sheriff’s Office, and so far, none has been forthcoming.
“We believe this was an act intended to intimidate and harass my family,” Chavez says. “We must stand up and say, ‘No more. Na basta.’”
Padilla-Chavez says they want to convert this “horrific act” into an opportunity for discourse about intolerance.
“We were deeply, deeply disappointed by our local law enforcement,” she says, “because there were several statements made about this incident with absolutely no prior contact with me or my husband. Perhaps the facts do not really matter…we want to live in peace and promote tolerance and respect for others.”
The family also announced the launch of a fund, via the Community Foundation for Monterey County (Padilla-Chavez is a board member there). It’s called the Monterey County Tolerance and Acceptance Fund, and will issue grants to promote community engagement and action around the subjects of tolerance, respect and acceptance. They also distributed yard signs, in English and Spanish, reading “Only Love in Our Neighborhood,” and asked people to use the hashtag #olon in social media posts.
The couple declined to take questions after their press conference, advice that may have come from an attorney as they weigh their options. LULAC’s Barrera says he personally gave their phone numbers to Undersheriff John Mineau, who Barrera says told him he would reach out to speak to them. So far, Barrera says, that hasn’t happened.
“I was appalled,” Barrera says. “I think they’re doing their best to diffuse the situation their way, but at the end of the day, Sheriff Steve Bernal is elected by the people and this is his duty, in my opinion, to make peace in the community and prevent a race war.”
Barrera says that, of course, anyone can support any candidate they choose, Trump included. But what the deputy did, to his mind and the mind of many others—putting the sign on an animal cage, rather than in the lawn—constitutes a hate crime. LULAC is also calling on the Sheriff’s Office and the Soledad PD to conduct independent investigations into the situation.
I reached out to the Sheriff’s Office today as well, and asked for a comment for this newsletter. Sheriff’s Chief John Thornbug says the department’s Facebook post of July 15, in which they refer to the dispute as “an ongoing dispute between neighbors,” would stand as their only comment.
Soledad Police Chief Damon “Chuck” Wasson says the FBI’s Civil Rights Office is investigating the incident, as is his department.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
