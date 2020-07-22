Good afternoon.
In late May, I wrote a column about a Pacific Grove police officer who was “currently not working,” in the words of Police Chief Cathy Madalone, following a citizen’s complaint that the officer had emblems representing right-wing fringe groups or ideologies on his personal vehicle, which he parked in the police department lot.
Since the column ran, I’ve received many questions about what happened to that officer, whose name remains unknown to me and the public. Madalone said that because it was a personnel matter, she wouldn’t release further information. It’s unclear if that officer is still “currently not working.”
But prompted at least in part by that situation, P.G. Mayor Bill Peake recommended forming a subcommittee. The Public Safety Subcommittee had its formal birth on June 17, with city councilmembers Jenny McAdams and Joe Amelio appointed to serve on it, and Madalone as the employee representative.
Tonight, July 22 at 6pm, that group will meet for a town hall on policing, titled “Policing Policies and Community Engagement.” (McAdams believes it’s P.G.’s first-ever town hall on policing.)
“It’s really an opportunity, given the current climate regarding policing, and of course the incident with the officer we recently had,” McAdams says. “Our residents need a vehicle to be heard right now and I think it’s really important. This will be an open platform to listen and engage in these difficult and needed conversations.”
The plan, she says, is the subcommittee will take the comments and questions it receives during the meeting, discuss them with the chief, have a followup meeting and go from there.
At least one of those comments already sent in comes from Fred Jealous, a P.G. resident and founder of Breakthrough Men’s Community and white father of a biracial son, who sent the Weekly a copy. His letter reads, in part: “An outcome of the investigation into the police officer with the 3% sticker must result in absolute assurance that all citizens, workers and guests of the city of Pacific Grove will be treated with respect and safety by all police officers at all times. Given the extreme nature of the organizations he belongs to and the affiliations with white supremacists, he has no business being on the streets of the city…Please do not minimize the sense of danger and stress that such a person on the police force of P.G. creates for people of color. This is not a time for compromise.”
To join tonight’s virtual town hall meeting, click here.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
