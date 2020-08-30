Building a home and preparing to lose it all.
Good morning, Bradley Zeve here, finally relaxing into the weekend.
As three wildfires were ripping through our county last Sunday, coupled with predictions of a major weather shift, southern winds and active lightning and thunderstorms, Cal Fire and every other emergency management team in the county activated mandatory evacuations for many thousands in our community. Others, including myself, received an evacuation advisory: Get ready, the order to evacuate may soon come if the wildfires changed direction.
Over my years at the Weekly and during the previous week, the devastation of wildfire is both awe-inspiring and humbling. As I walked through the landscape of what was once the home of an old friend’s, a place where we built rock walls around garden paths, I was reminded again how potent these wild forces can be. Nature doesn’t mess around.
Last week, the Weekly’s Keely Richter wrote about her own experiences having often prepared for wildfires while living in Big Sur. We also published the county and state’s guides on how to prepare for a wildfire.
Upon receiving the evacuation advisory, I decided it was time to prepare my own ‘Go Box.’ I committed to having it ready before the storm hit Sunday.
What’s important in your life? That’s the question that comes front and center when preparing to Go, imagining you may not return to your home.
With banker box in hand, I loaded key documents that would be difficult to recreate if a fire turned my home into ashes. Some documents were duplicated in the hands of others, or so I hoped: with the county (property deed), with my attorney (will, medical directive), with my accountant (tax documents). I grabbed my passport, tossed a few other essential files into the box. I packed my technology cables, got my laptop packed, grabbed my checkbook and even a couple of pens.
Moving to my closet, I tossed two days of clothing into my bag—some ‘comfort’ items in case all I had left was what I was wearing, and something else to change into. That, too, was a simple exercise, but thanks to Keely’s experience, I thought about what might bring me comfort after a disaster. A couple of older cotton tee-shirts fit that description, some worn jeans, my favorite hiking shoes, an old sweater. All are replaceable, true, but I didn’t want the hassle, so they made it into the Go Box.
With fifteen minutes until the storm was forecast to hit, what else to pack? Having lived in the same house for 24 years, there’s been no incentive to drastically purge my house, closets, garage or sheds. I do that haphazardly, but not with the same vigor that a wildfire would (or could).
I really enjoy my home and property, it’s been a work in progress and a labor of love since day one. The dirt driveway has been replaced with pavers, the windows are no longer single pane, I’ve done a major remodel, planted nearly 200 trees, cultivated a rose garden, an herb garden, too. It’s special to me.
And inside, where my stuff lives, are several pieces of art that have some value, perhaps, and are unique: an original photograph by Edna Bullock and one by my old friend, Ruth Gilbert, both now deceased. I’ve always loved their work. There is a piece of glass I got from my mother, photos of my family, there’s practical stuff, like my pots and pans from All Clad.
What I discovered, though, when it’s time to go, I need none of these, and they were to remain behind. I completed my Go Box and felt a surprising feeling of liberation. My car was not loaded with stuff, the artwork remained on my walls. While I love my home, like my stuff that I’ve filled it with, I don’t need any of it.
I did pack one small photo of my mother, and a clay memorabilia from one of my three dogs buried on my property. I grabbed a bottle of Lagavulin known for its smoky, peaty taste, to be savored, sipped. That would offer an elixir in the aftermath of a disaster, not needed, but comforting. Plus, its smokiness would be the perfect flavor for the moment.
-Bradley Zeve, Founder & CEO
