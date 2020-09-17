Saltwater is supposed to heal everything, except maybe people’s opinions on the pandemic.
Good afternoon.
Since the pandemic started, we’ve made our way through three major holidays—Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day—that for many people translate into three-day weekends. And for the Monterey Peninsula, three-day weekends often translate into an influx of tourists, shelter-in-place and pandemic be damned, who flock to the coast to enjoy the beaches, hiking and other recreational activities.
In my column this week, I recount the story of one such tourist, a Silicon Valley engineer named Jay Endsley, who on July 3 went around a clearly marked barrier meant to keep people off of Carmel Beach, to walk his dog. Endsley was videotaped ignoring a beach volunteer who told him the beach was closed; when police arrived, according to Chief Paul Tomasi, Endsley walked up the beach one way, then back the other way as officers walked alongside him and tried to talk him into leaving. When they gave up and arrested him, Endsley fought with officers at the water’s edge, resulting in officers getting soaked.
And Theresa Buccola, a Carmel-based stained glass artist who had never seen Endsley before in her life, was arrested along with him after she came to his defense. The day of his arrest, Endsley was charged with a pair of misdemeanors—unauthorized entry of a closed disaster area (referring to the beach, deemed a disaster area due to the pandemic) and resisting an officer. Buccola got the same unauthorized entry charge, as well as possessing tear gas.
At the time of the arrests, I reached out to them both. Endsley said while he wanted to talk about it, he also wanted to wait until his case was completed.
That completion happened recently, when Endsley, in exchange for prosecutors dropping the two misdemeanors against him, pleaded no contest to what’s considered a simple infraction—trespassing. Over LinkedIn messaging, he told me the thought process behind his decision to go around the barrier.
“I believe the beach closure ordered by City [Administrator] Chip Rerig was unlawful,” Endsley writes. “Beach access cannot be restricted on a whim by local officials. Any closure must be lawful. This is a right so important that it was written into the California Constitution. We the people have a duty to disobey unlawful actions by our public officials.”
While Endsley’s case is over, Buccola’s situation is far more complicated. There’s a warrant out for her arrest because she failed to appear at her arraignment in July. But still, over Labor Day weekend, she made a very public showing of once again, going to a closed Carmel Beach, and declaring it open.
There was a notice of intent to sue filed, from a group that Endsley describes as “like-minded individuals” who believe pandemic-ordered closures of public resources are against the laws of man, and God. And in that notice, as recounted in the column, there’s a line that sort of set my teeth on edge: “Parroting, mimicking and repeating lies about ‘a pandemic’ does not make it so.”
I can’t begin to figure out how to argue with people who put “a pandemic” in quote marks in a letter warning public officials about the consequences of trying to keep people safe from themselves while simultaneously invoking God.
Let me know what you think.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
