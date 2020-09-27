Even in this fast-paced information world, people are still reading books. And that’s a good thing.
Good morning.
Time has become especially squirrely during the pandemic. This week, I awoke one morning with a start realizing I’d forgotten my dear friend’s birthday, by a few days. Then I looked at the calendar and realized September is already close to over and I missed her birthday by a whole month. (She forgave me.)
Meanwhile, the pressure to keep pace with news stories that change by the hour is greater than ever. Our Weekly print edition is designed to have staying power for a whole week on news stands, but sometimes—such as Cal Am’s withdrawal of an application for its proposed desalination plant in Marina—a story is already out of date by the time the paper is on the press.
In short, it feels like time is moving faster than ever. One antidote I have found to slowing down the world is to sit still and read a book. During shelter-in-place, with so much of the normal stuff canceled, I’ve found myself spending more time reading books than ever. It’s been a respite from reality to immerse myself in the lives of fictional characters.
This week’s cover story is all about books. I spoke to Pacific Grove’s Alka Joshi, who spent the past decade working on her debut novel, The Henna Artist, which soared to the New York Times best-seller list. As an author, she adapted her promotion and book tour plans on the fly when the book was released just weeks before shelter-in-place began, and she’s been wildly successful. Likewise, the protagonist in her novel, Lakshmi, is always thinking on the fly—she makes a plan, and then characters disrupt her plans and she makes adjustments in the moment.
Managing Editor Mary Duan wrote about a doctor who was looking for a way to effectively communicate with his patients, and wanted to give young people a way to remember messages about healthy diet and exercise at home. So he wrote picture books with those messages, and distributes the books to his patients.
Staff writer Pam Marino saw a Little Free Library in her own neighborhood and started asking questions about how they originated. Her search led her to answer that question, and also to discover an emerging Little Free Library inside an old grandfather clock, specializing in Harry Potter and other magical books.
On the opposite end of the spectrum from wizardry, there’s the increasingly long list of nonfiction books about President Donald J. Trump. Duan also took a look at some of those recent titles. And she discovered that they are among best-selling books at local bookstores.
That tells me that while maybe not every local reader is choosing to get lost in a work of fiction like I am, they are choosing to still read an in-depth account of someone who you can read Twitter-sized sentences about all day every day. There’s still an appetite for books.
Libraries are open for curbside pickup, bookstores are open for business and I even learned there is an indy alternative to Amazon for online shopping, bookshop.org. Whatever your genre, whether it’s e-book or paper book or audiobook, keep on reading.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
