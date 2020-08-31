It’s been a bad week for Cal Am as the Coastal Commission staff advises against a desalination plant.
Good afternoon.
Disease, fire and political tension have nearly crowded out news stories that would have normally made major headlines on the Monterey Peninsula. Last week, for example, one of the most powerful corporations in the area suffered two major defeats with widespread implications.
First, California American Water met failure at the California Coastal Commission. The water utility wants to build a desalination plant around Marina, and the project requires a coastal development permit. The staff of the commission, however, released its report on Aug. 25 recommending against the permit. The report reaffirms the position taken by the staff last year, arguing the desal proposal should be abandoned over environmental concerns, especially considering that a less impactful alternative exists in the potential expansion of Pure Water Monterey, the new water recycling plant.
In the heightened awareness around racial justice, one section of the report stood out: “The community of Marina,” the report says, “is already disproportionately burdened by many other industrial uses and would receive none of the project benefits. There is a long history of government institutions allowing unwanted industrial development to be concentrated in underserved communities of color without their consent.”
The commission is set to examine the staff report and vote on the desal proposal at a special meeting on Sept. 17 that will take place through video conference.
Cal Am is “extremely disappointed” about the report, says spokesperson Catherine Stedman, and will contest it at the meeting. “A future without desal is, in essence, kicking the can down the road and increasing costs for customers in the long run,” she says.
Two days after the staff report dropped, Cal Am suffered another blow. On Aug. 27, the California Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 to eliminate a water surcharge that had appeared on customer bills for the past decade and allowed Cal Am to collect tens of millions of dollars. The company says the surcharge allowed it to recover revenue lost when water use dropped lower than what had been projected.
“This is a huge win for customers,” Elizabeth Echols, director of the Public Advocate Office at the CPUC, said in a statement. But Cal Am, Stedman says, is “concerned” about the impact of the CPUC decision on “low-income customers and those who use water efficiently.”
Stay tuned, says a journalist who, for once, is hoping for a slow news week.
-Asaf Shalev, staff writer, asaf@mcweekly.com
