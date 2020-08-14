CAR WEEK IS CANCELED. WILL IT EVER BE THE SAME?
Good evening,
Last night I heard the roar of a sports car racing somewhere off in the distance. The sudden jolt reminded me just how quiet things have been on the Monterey Peninsula. Normally about this time every summer during Car Week, I hear multiple cars zipping around nightly.
This annual parade of guys—and the data shows it is mostly men who buy flashy high-end sports cars—dashing around the Monterey Peninsula is much smaller this year, but they are here.
The Monterey Police announced today they issued 14 citations yesterday for speed-related issues and they plan on being on patrol all weekend, threatening to impound offenders’ cars for 30 days.
Covid-19 may have canceled the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach and all the other eventsthat have grown up around it over decades, but it hasn’t canceled the week’s spirit.
One in-person event did take place today, the 26th annual Rotary Club of Pacific Grove Concours Rally. The event was limited to 100 cars, carefully releasing them from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for an 80-mile route with no spectators allowed.
Big auctions have migrated online. RM Sotheby’s SHIFT/Monterey is today and tomorrow, Bonhams Quail Motorcar Live & Online streamed from Los Angeles earlier today. (Russo & Steele and Worldwide Auctioneer Pacific Grove were cancelled.)
The virus’ biggest disruption of Car Week might be the loss of millions of dollars in revenue to the Peninsula, in the past totaling more than $50 million for hotels, restaurants and retail stores, as well as questions about the event’s future.
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles saw a vacuum—and an opportunity—and created its own virtual Car Week, announcing it was “bottling the essence of the week into five days of amazing automotive content.”
The museum worked with over 40 auto companies to bring live vehicle debuts, online auctions, virtual car shows and a celebrity-judged Concours to its YouTube Channel.
A Newatlas.com piece published last week alludes to Darwin and survival of the fittest. It called this week’s online action “the virtual democratization of Monterey Car Week.”
Noting the limitations of the Peninsula’s geography and the size of the hospitality industry, the New Atlas article states the world auto community is getting to participate in Car Week on a much larger scale than before.
Did we just lose Car Week? Probably not. Some portion of drivers and their cars worth tens of thousands and even millions will return one day to the Monterey Peninsula to roar through Pebble Beach’s forests and drive down scenic Highway 1.
The spirit of Car Week is here, but not the money. Good news for improved peace and quiet. Bad news for the hospitality industry.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
