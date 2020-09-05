Take your vacation days. You’re likely not using them.
Good morning.
You know what phrases really irk me? Phrases from the corporate world. Think “giving 110 percent,” or “switching gears,” etc. They’re all kinds of euphemisms for something else. If 100 percent means showing up to work and doing the work on your job description, does the extra 10 percent mean overtime? Does one gear mean working on an important project and switching to another mean prioritizing someone else’s needs? See? It’s all euphemisms.
Enter the peeviest phrase on my corporate language peeve list: “work-life balance.” Increasingly, the lines between personal life and work are blurring. As I’ve observed in life before Covid-19, having a personal life takes work too. Whether it’s making sure you’re not codependent on your significant other, raising your kids to grow up into responsible adults, or your own ability to pause, relax and not make everything about your job—it’s all work.
The most memorable Labor Day for me was in 2018. I headed into the woods of Castle Crags, hiked, swam and sat around a campfire. Heading back sitting in traffic on a Monday afternoon, I realized two nights wasn’t enough.
One day off does have restorative power, but Labor Day is just that, an extra one day off for workers. According to the Journal of Happiness of Studies—yep, that’s a thing—the perfect amount of vacation is eight days. The least we can do with our one day off is try our hardest to take our time off as seriously as our money-making work‚ kick back with family, have a beer, fire up the grill. But also recognize that it took so long for the American worker to get here and not everyone is taking it. Take this time to honor them too, they’re getting there, like me and you are getting there.
– Marielle Argueza, Staff Writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
