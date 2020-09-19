Kicking a can of the affordable housing crisis down the road.
Good afternoon,
This is Pam Marino, staff writer covering the housing and health care beats. I list those two here, because they overlap more than meets the eye. Two years ago I reported a cover story about why stable, safe, supported housing for senior citizens and people with disabilities is a form of health care.
I chose to focus on seniors and people with disabilities because they are extremely vulnerable to the impacts of unstable housing. The results of those impacts can be swift and life-threatening.
They were the examples I cited, but their story is played out everywhere—among farmworkers, families with young children, adults with mental health challenges, people of color who face systemic racism, and anyone and everyone who can’t make a living wage to afford decent housing.
In this week’s paper, I wrote a cover story about evictions, to help explain what the big deal is after months of media coverage of the coming “evictions cliff.” That’s the point at which people who lost income during Covid-19 can no longer pay their rents and landlords begin evicting tenants in large numbers.
I set out to report on that cliff, but what I found is that evictions are just the symptom of a much bigger public health threat. The real problem is that too many people can’t afford stable housing and we currently have no effective way to house them. Wages have remained stagnant over 40 years while housing costs have continued to rise.
This story doesn’t specifically focus on health, but the negative health consequences are an undercurrent throughout. People who face evictions are more likely to be forced to live in increasingly unsafe environments, crowded living conditions or face homelessness.
They are also more likely to suffer serious and long-lasting health challenges. Children who experience hunger, violence, chronic health issues, pollution and more carry those experiences long into adulthood, impacting their ability to be healthy and successful as adults.
In other words, we all suffer as a community, as a state and as a nation when people don’t have access to safe, stable housing.
For now, the California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom have pushed the cliff back from Sept. 2 to Feb. 1, and they could keep pushing it back further. It keeps tenants who are on the bubble housed for now, but it doesn’t solve the bigger housing crisis.
-Pam Marino, staff writer, pam@mcweekly.com
