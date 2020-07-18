Good evening.
Like many people whose jobs can be done with a phone, a laptop and an internet connection, I have fully transitioned into remote work after some minor technological hiccups. I now call a corner of my living room “the office.” It feels fine, if solitary, even as I work with a team.
In some ways, the dynamics of our team in the Weekly’s editorial department are unchanged. Mary Duan still forgets to mute her mic during meetings. Asaf Shalev still asks about what I’m cooking. Pam Marino still attacks breaking news. Parker Seibold still has the best snacks. Sara Rubin still holds the blow torch that is meeting deadlines to our butts. It works.
I do miss the in-person interactions of an energized newsroom. I miss having natural conversations and stumbling on words, and getting feedback in real time. I miss eating from the same jumbo-sized bag of potato chips while bouncing ideas off of each other. I miss criticizing the state of Duan’s cubicle very loudly for the entire office to hear. Now there’s just a bunch of wires and screens that connect us. But they’re still my team, despite the rearranging to a virtual mode.
Even if screen fatigue is real and the virtual space is not the best format for everything, many of us have transitioned our professional and personal lives to screen mode.
That includes local creators. Nonprofit Youth Arts Collective is forging ahead, adapting events like their 30 Drawings in 30 Days challenge and Summer Art Show for the virtual realm. The Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History offers virtual programs. Benefit events have transitioned to streaming. It all proves people will always find a way—whether that’s making a paper or creating art.
There you are, still reading the paper; there YAC is, and we’re still enjoying the show. Our virtual reality may now be reality, but we seem to be doing something right.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
