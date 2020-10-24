Good journalism deserves good management, not clickbait-based incentives.
Good morning, everyone. Managing Editor Mary Duan here.
Monday, Oct. 19 was a pretty grim day (I mean, right now, they’re all kind of grim) for journalists at the Sacramento Bee. Sacramento Business Journal reporter Mark Anderson adorably described what they’re going through as a “kerfuffle,” but it’s really more demoralizing than that. On Oct. 19, the Pacific Media Workers Guild, which represents journalists at the McClatchy-owned Bee, announced the paper was seeking to tie reporters’ compensation to metrics—the number of clicks they receive on a story or the number of page views a story receives would become part of a writer’s annual performance review and inform whether or not they receive raises.
In a letter to McClatchy’s Chairman and CEO Tony Hunter, the guild writes the proposal to tie compensation to page views “would link our professional worth to arbitrary numbers influenced by variables outside our control.”
And here’s where the demoralizing part comes in that makes this so much more than a kerfuffle: “It would create incentives to pursue clickbait headlines over in-depth, accountable journalism that serves the community and forms the basis of a sustainable, subscriber-based business…the idea alone has already impacted morale.”
Readers, the union pointed out, see value in journalism that holds power to account, reflects who they are and helps them navigate their lives. Subscribers are proud when they see such work, and they’re also quick to question when they see headlines about new menu items at Taco Bell and Chipotle (which, the guild writes, are real examples from a McClatchy newspaper).
Everybody loves a good clickbaity headline from time to time, journalists included. “You can’t believe what this rescue dog did next!” is the kind of thing that gets me every time, being a fan of rescue dogs (shout-out to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue). I am sometimes lured by a Kardashian headline too (oh stop judging—we all have our flaws and mine is unfailing loyalty to Khloe Kardashian). But if tracking my compensation required bolstering my metrics which required me to write clickbait headlines and prioritize clickbait stories, I’d have to find something else to do. I’m just not that interested in pandering.
And to my mind, gentle readers, neither are any of you. (You can take a look below at this week’s five trending stories, based on what our readers are reading—it’s not fluff.)
Predictably, McClatchy came back at the guild and sent a company-wide email stating the union’s statements were inaccurate. And the union came back at McClatchy, posting a statement to social media that included the specific language of the company’s proposal: “It is understood that for reporters no more than 30 percent of the final overall review score shall be tied to numerical performance metrics. These metrics include items such as page views, subscriber page views, conversions, time on site and other metrics that measure reader engagement.”
On Aug. 4, a federal judge signed off on a $312 million deal for McClatchy, which filed for bankruptcy protection last February, to be sold to Chatham Asset Management, a hedge fund, which won the paper in an auction. It’s always a bad sign when you get sold to a hedge fund—witness Alden Global Capital’s handling of the Monterey Herald as an example; those assholes sold off everything but the staplers when they gutted that paper. Finance firms, the New York Times noted, are “imperfect stewards of an industry built on the watchdog work of chronicling government and commerce.”
And just a few months after the judge signed off on the deal, Chatham decided clickbait would be more profitable, apparently, than the quality journalism produced by the Bee.
-Mary Duan, managing editor. mary@mcweekly.com
