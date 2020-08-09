NOTHING LIKE RECEIVING A LETTER IN THE MAILBOX
Good morning.
I’m not usually a glass-half-full person. Yet I find myself drawn during this particularly trying time to stories of resilience, adaptation, kindness—perhaps because there are so many efforts, large and small. (If I zoom out and look at the bigger picture, I see less of that and more despair—one of the beauties of working as a local journalist is zooming in on my community.)
One gesture of kindness that caught my attention was a simple idea, hatched by Meggie Pina at Alliance on Aging: Send a greeting card to all 2,846 residents of Monterey County’s nursing homes. Her project, cleverly named Cards For Humanity, ended up with 5,575 cards with positive messages to share with elderly people whose connections with the outside world have been cut off, with visitation banned to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Pina surveyed the residents she serves about life during the pandemic, and the results were sad but unsurprising. In response to “What would cheer you up?” responses were, “Being able to see my family; hugging my family; being able to get out of my room; this thing being over with.”
One volunteer, Suzanne du Verrier, wrote 50 or 60 cards herself, and gathered roughly 1,000. At 71, du Verrier is herself a senior, like most of Alliance on Aging’s volunteers. She’s one of 19 volunteer ombudsmen, checking in on nursing home residents with regular visits. During the pandemic, it’s shifted to phone calls. “We’re just making sure everything is right, such as they do have a mask and is the staff wearing a mask,” du Verrier says. “And we ask, is there something we can do for you? We just have a nice conversation.”
Neither Pina nor du Verrier received any thank you’s (and my efforts to interview a resident who received one of these cards went nowhere), but they didn’t expect to. Instead, they received thank you’s from the card-makers. “They would send a note saying, ‘Thank you for letting me feel like I could be of service,” Pina says. As du Verrier drove around Salinas gathering cards from front porches, she heard gratitude again and again from the givers: “It was a joyful thing to do,” she says. “All who participated said, ‘I really needed a project, I needed something to do.’ It was therapy.”
For me, it’s become sort of a form of therapy as a journalist to zoom in close on these kinds of stories—the small kindnesses that connect and heal us in an isolating time.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweeky.com
P.S. We at Monterey County Weekly appreciate our readers’ support more than ever right now. Thank you to those of you who are Weekly Insiders; if you haven’t joined us yet, please consider doing so today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.