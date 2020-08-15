While we’re stuck inside, here’s to making the most of what we already have.
Good afternoon.
Almost every Sunday, I run errands. I head to the Everyone’s Harvest Farmers Market in Marina and pick up some vegetables for my mom, who is usually too busy to go herself, and drop them off at her house nearby. I don’t mind doing this. It’s become a routine for me and it allows me to pick up more fresh (and free) vegetables from her massive garden.
It’s a beautiful vegetable and flower garden engulfing all patches of dirt on her property. She always takes time to tend it, even when she’s been on her feet the whole day. Everything grows there. It’s a tangle of purslane, chayote, wax beans and green beans, nopal, snap peas, regular peas, lemons, limes, beets and blackberries. There are patches of blue and pink hydrangeas and bright bougainvillea. Then there are the roses. Some peachy, some white. The most special ones are my father’s roses – the ones he gave her when we first moved to Marina, and one of the things that keeps his memory alive for her.
My mother didn’t always have a massive plot of land to grow things on. We lived on a farm prior to moving to California, but when we moved into suburbia, rental restrictions and fenced yards always limited what she could and could not grow. But without fail, she always found a place for my dad’s roses, a smaller rose bush with bright fuchsia flowers.
Every time we moved, no matter how fresh the paint, how new the carpet or how shaded the yard, she tended to my dad’s roses. It’s a reminder for her and for us, their children, that though things change the past is always with us, even if it’s in a different house or tucked away inside a box in the attic.
I think during these times, it’s easy to want to bring new things inside our spaces, especially as we spend more time in our homes, and every Google ad is urging you to replace your entire wardrobe with sweatpants and onesies. But there is always room for the past, whether that means recultivating your old hobbies or finding new homes for your family photos—no matter how fresh the paint is, how new the carpet feels or how limited your garden.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
