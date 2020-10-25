It’s not clear that wildlife is changing during shelter-in-place—it might be humans that are different.
Good morning, Sara Rubin here.
One of the unexpected silver linings of shelter-in-place and working mostly from home has been more time with my two cats. One of the unexpected horrors of working mostly from home has been discovering how much hunting they do; Bixby has presented more than a few mice and gophers to me before I’ve even finished my coffee. (I think the season for this is over, or else he’s also slowed down his pace of physical activity during shelter-in-place.)
I’m not the only person who’s spent this abundance of time at home watching animals, whether wild or domestic, more than ever before. Readers regularly submit photos of animals, from insects to deer, capturing one of the incredible joys of living in a place as packed with life as California’s Central Coast—it is full of wildlife. A lot of that wildlife is in our own backyards. Or rather, we’ve built our homes in their backyards.
In this week’s cover story,Weekly contributor Cypress Hansen set out to answer a question that we’d been hearing anecdotally for months: There seem to be more animals out there during SIP, with human travel and activity quieter than normal. Are there really, or are we just noticing them more?
There’s not a clear answer to that question, but there are some epic anecdotes and reader-submitted photographs (a deer on the roof?!). As Beth Brookhouser of SPCA Monterey County said, “We did hear from people surprised to see wildlife during the day. But when we spoke with them, it appears that the wildlife aren’t acting any differently. It was the people.”
I have no idea if there were more rodents in my yard than normal, or if the change was just that I spent more time sitting around home, available to receive my proud little cat’s gifts. I do know that my own experiences of the natural world have taken on an extra measure of awe since the pandemic.
In the spring, I returned day after day to the beach at Hopkins Marine Station to watch harbor seal pups scoot awkwardly along the beach; it felt like nature’s form of resistance to a pandemic plaguing humans that seal babies were still on their own cycle, unbothered by our crisis. On a hike to a ridge in Big Sur, a California condor perched high on a tree let me get relatively close. I stood under it for probably 10 minutes, before it ruffled its feathers and took off. I watched that huge bird glide across the canyons below, back and forth in mere minutes over an area that it had taken me hours to walk through—and recognized a similar sense of perspective again. That me and my species’ crisis were nothing to this bird, which has slowly recovered from a crisis of near-extinction of its own.
There’s something perspective-shifting when it comes to humans and nature in general in this time. After all, the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, invisible to us but busily replicating itself for its own benefit has brought our activities and our global economy to a standstill. It’s a lot less cute and fuzzy than the creatures described in this week’s cover story, but it does remind me of where we humans stand.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
