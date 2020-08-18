Newspapers are in crisis mode, and California lawmakers can help.
Yesterday we decided to scrap the cover story that was laid out and ready to go and instead began reporting on a fire in our midst. Then a second wildfire with immediate, mandatory evacuations in Cachagua began this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Democrats are convening virtually, there is this virus going around and our friends at PG&E have essentially promised us that they are going to shut off our power right at deadline.
In Sacramento, there is another newspaper story unfolding: Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, D-Los Angeles County, has thrown the industry a lifeline.
As many of you know, in 2019 the California Legislature undertook an attempt to corral Lyft and Uber, and passed a sweeping law that converts drivers for those ride-share companies—and all other California independent contractors—to employees. On its face, that law, Assembly Bill 5, was well intentioned; it was designed to give employee protections to gig workers. Its supporters felt that many of the drivers for those companies ought to be able to organize and join labor unions. The law, however, is so broad it cast a long shadow on many workers and many industries that are very unlike Uber and Lyft.
The first set of occupational carve-outs to the law began as soon as the ink was dry and included hairdressers, doctors, fishermen, real estate agents. Like many traditional independent contractors, these workers tend to go where the money is and work when they want to, and they also pay their own taxes.
Good ideas suffer in bad policy. For many workers in Monterey County, the reclassification from independent contractor to employee worsened their job prospects. Musicians, golf caddies and language interpreters saw their income plummet because rather than being hired on as employees, they just didn’t get the gigs.
Those folks may be getting relief in Sacramento this year, and added to this group one that is near and dear to my industry: newspaper carriers.
Chuck Champion, CEO of the California News Publishers Association, writes in the current print edition of the Weekly that Rubio’s bill, AB 323, allows the industry two years to transition delivery drivers to employees. As Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the advertising base of newspapers, the unintended consequences of AB 5 would be felt by readers of papers throughout the state. Faced with steeply declining revenue and increased distribution costs, many papers would just cut employees and circulation.
AB 323, known as the Save Local Journalism Act, also makes a powerful statement of support of community and ethnic newspapers. It proposes that as the state engages in paid public service messaging, it utilizes community news outlets to reach underserved populations. AB 323 will ensure public service messaging reaches all Californians—while supporting critical ethnic and local outlets as they recover from the Covid-related recession, thanks in part to the state’s ads. In addition to CNPA (of which I am chair-elect), AB 323 has support from the Latino Media Collaborative, Ethnic Media Services and California Black Media.
Those groups are asking you to reach out to your legislators personally to urge them to support AB 323. State Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, can be reached at 657-6315; State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, at 769-8040; Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, at 649-2832; and Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, at 759-8676.
Fire, politics, Covid-19, blackouts—my sense is that it's in times like these that the reliable reporting that newspapers provide is more vital than ever.
-Erik Cushman, publisher, erik@mcweekly.com
P.S. If you want to lend direct support to the Weekly’s efforts, please consider becoming a Weekly Insider; it’s like a user fee for information.
