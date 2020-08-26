Lessons in small business: repair don’t replace.
Good afternoon.
Maybe this has happened to you, too: You find yourself pining away for the good old days of George W. Bush. It turns out that when the paradigm changes, judgments can change too. Perspective is everything.
With that preamble allow me to tell you about this delightful experience I had this past week.
My wife and I are in escrow to sell a home we’ve had in the mountains for the past 13 years. It’s bittersweet: We’ve loved the place and built an enormous volume of family memories there, and we just can’t afford it these days. So having a buyer all lined up and being two weeks from closing escrow is a good thing.
Having our daughter pull the door handle off the microwave, which is above the stove, as she attempted a rock climbing move in order to clean out the high cupboards, well, these days I guess that’s a good thing too.
The door of the microwave promptly came undone. I tried not to get too upset, although that didn’t last long. The quote to get a new door was $270, an entire new microwave with the vent fan system would be about $600, and require full-fledged installation—all for something that I’m never going to use and not get reimbursed for.
Instead, I made the trip to Mack’s Stove Company. For those of you who don’t know, that’s the old-school appliance parts store on Broadway Avenue in Seaside. The place is a classic. It’s owned by Dan Spalletta, who will inform even those he knows well that he’s only been in the business for 53 years. His store is a throwback to days long before Home Depot—it’s jam-packed with narrow little aisles and inventory up to the rafters. I’d bet you a nickel Dan’s still got parts from his first day on the job stashed somewhere in there.
Dan’s what we call loquacious—he likes to engage his customers. One of the first times I met him was when we had just bought the mountain cabin and I needed to replace the motors in the circa-1970s bathroom fans. The two motors set me back about $16 and earned me a friend for life.
I don’t get in there very often, because it’s only so now and then that one needs a heating element or belt drive. But every time I go, it’s story hour and a trip down memory lane. Plus Dan always tells me how much he likes the paper.
This week it started with the joke about how he makes money from the Weekly. To hear him tell it, every week he goes next door and takes a small stack of papers from the red news rack by Goodwill and brings them back to his shop. “I sell them to my customers,” he says.”I've probably made a small fortune offa’ you.”
Covid, it turns out, has been pretty good for the appliance-parts business. The cost-saving angle is that there are a lot of people like me out there who are repairing their gear rather than replacing it. The less obvious take he shared is that sheltering in place is hard on appliances. These days there are more people in the home, many of whom aren’t trained to run the washing machine or dishwasher, and they are doing a fine job of breaking their stuff.
You ought to have a column in your paper, Dan says to me. “People don’t know that even if it fits, if you put something too heavy in the fridge door it’s going to break the trim. They pack the freezer while hoarding food and the result is to block the airflow to the fresh food compartment. They try to save water in the washing machine but they end up overloading the dryer. That dryer has the same belt in it from 30 years ago.”
There you have it. Dan and I never got around to talking politics or fires or vaccines. In my new world order, it seems that spending $121 on a microwave door handle is a little gift.
-Erik Cushman, publisher, erik@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.