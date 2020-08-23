Losing everything in a fire means more than just stuff.
Good morning,
Or as good as can be expected, I guess, under these circumstances. The pandemic that had us all doing more activities outdoors has met with three Monterey County wildfires (one caused by lightning, one likely caused by arson and one with a cause still under investigation) and now the smoke is so thick and the air quality so dismal that it’s not really safe to go outside and do much of anything.
And as it was announced on Friday, more dry lightning storms, like the one that sparked the 33,000-acres-and-growing River Fire on Mt. Toro, are expected in the next two days. As I’ve told multiple friends, it won’t surprise me one bit if the giant alien bugs from the film A Quiet Place start falling from the sky and eating us. That would be completely on brand for 2020.
Since we started reporting on the fires a week ago today—the River Fire, then the Carmel Fire and then, most recently, the Dolan Fire in Big Sur—our reporting has taken us in a million directions. What are the causes and what are the strategies in battling the blazes? Where are the thousands of people who have been evacuated from their homes ending up? How are the people who lost their homes altogether—and I know several who did, in the Carmel Fire—coping with the enormity of their loss?
I can relate to them. The summer between my junior and senior year in college, I was home for a weekend and woke up about 3am to the sound of pounding and then someone kicking in the front door.
It was a Chicago firefighter.
A pair of teenagers had driven by and saw smoke coming from the windows of the second-floor apartment where my brother and sister-in-law lived, but after knocking on the doors and ringing the bells themselves, and failing to wake anyone, they drove to the closest fire station and woke them up instead.
Had the teenagers not driven past? It’s unlikely anyone in the house would have made it out alive. After the fire was extinguished and after the doors and windows were boarded up, we drove to my aunt’s house a few miles away. It was the first and only time I ever saw my father, who was then going through chemotherapy and would die about 18 months later, cry. He sat at my aunt’s kitchen table, put his head in his hands, and wept.
When I was talking to a Cal Fire public information officer last week, on day two of the River Fire, she reiterated the concept that stuff is just stuff. And she’s not wrong.
But the smoke in the air has me looking around at my own stuff and wondering, if I had 15 minutes to get out, what would I take?
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
