Mark Stone turned his back on newspapers.
Good afternoon.
Publisher Erik Cushman here, writing the day after the California Legislature’s session came to an end.
Mark Stone is a likable assemblymember. He’s an ocean swimmer, wears bow ties and is very responsive to emails. He’s been in the Weekly’s office many times giving legislative updates and seeking the paper’s endorsement. I’ve been in his Sacramento office at least once a year since he was elected. We share many values and policy positions. He has worked hard on issues protecting foster youth and the environment, and making the State Bar exam more fair to law school graduates of color.
But when he had an opportunity yesterday to cast a vote in support of newspapers, he was one of just four legislators in the entire 120-member California Legislature to vote no on AB 323.
For those readers who have not been tracking the issue closely, AB 323, authored by Blanca Rubio, D-Los Angeles, is the bill that would direct the state of California to prioritize community papers, like Monterey County Weekly, and ethnic papers, like La Opinion and Black Voice News, in the placement of the state's paid marketing. California spends a lot of money delivering messages to residents on topics ranging from Real ID to mattress recycling, Caltrans initiatives to Covid-19 testing sites. The bill seeks to make sure all that money doesn’t go to Facebook and Comcast and instead helps underwrite the newsgathering operations of California’s 800 weekly and community newspapers.
The bill also extends the deadline for one year for newspapers to reclassify all their delivery drivers from independent contractors to employees, as required by last year’s historic AB 5 law. AB 5 was written by Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and at present the single most powerful legislator in California. AB 5 is Gonzalez’s attempt to force Uber and Lyft to cover rideshare drivers as employees—something that’s currently being litigated—and was a ham-handed effort to transform the gig economy. Instead of embracing AB 5, the list of industries in which workers sought (and were granted) exemptions is as long as your arm: golf caddies, wedding planners, doctors, real estate salespeople, youth sports coaches, photographers, interpreters, hairdressers, fishermen, truck drivers and floral designers have all gotten exemptions to AB 5 to reflect reality, not just the desires of union bosses. On newspaper carriers, Gonzalez was unwilling to give even an inch.
When freelance journalists initiated a campaign on Twitter to condemn AB 5, Gonzalez blocked them. That’s the same constitutionally dubious tactic deployed by Donald Trump on his Twitter feed.
Because Gonzalez chairs the Appropriations Committee and because virtually every piece of legislation has to go through that committee, she has become a kingmaker. But in spite of Gonzalez’s power and antipathy to newspapers, Blanca Rubio wrote AB 323 as a pushback. It was supported by the Latino Media Collaborative, Ethnic Media Services, California Black Media and California News Publishers Association.
AB 323 passed the Senate Labor Committee 5-0, the Senate Appropriations committee 7-0, and the full California Senate 39-0. Everybody supported it.
Except for four lawmakers: Lorena Gonzalez (go figure), Ash Kalra (chair of the Assembly Labor Committee), Bill Brough (whose workplace harassment allegations have landed him on the front pages of newspapers in his Southern California district, making him no friend to newspapers) and Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley.
Plenty of progressives supported this bill. State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, and Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, were co-authors. State Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, proudly texted Editor Sara Rubin and me a photo of the final tally from the Senate floor on Sunday night at 8:45pm.
When I asked Stone by email this morning why he voted against giving state advertising preference to community and ethnic papers and allowing a one-year extension on the deadline for reclassification of carriers from independent contractors to employees, he was prompt in his reply. “For one, because it's not just ethnic and community newspapers,” he wrote. “It's also papers financially backed by some of the largest corporations in the country. The model is exploitative. I'm sorry that you didn't like my vote. I thought long and hard about this one, even up to the vote itself. You got your extension.”
Our business did get our one-year extension. But what Stone doesn't seem to understand is that local media in his district, from Monterey County Weekly to Carmel Pine Cone and Santa Cruz Sentinel not only need an extension for onerous new labor laws but more importantly, we need our local legislators to understand how challenging it is to run a business these days.
AB 323 is on the governor's desk and expected to be signed into law within the next 30 days.
-Erik Cushman, publisher, erik@mcweekly.com
