Mitch McConnell’s double standard makes a mockery of our government.
It’s a day of grieving in the United State of America, with flags at half-mast as we honor and remember the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. An advocate-turned-lawyer-turned Supreme Court justice, she is responsible for a particularly significant legal body of work that protects women’s rights and gender equality.
In a statement on her passing, her colleague Stephen Breyer called her “a rock of righteousness.” Which makes it particularly infuriating that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has no scruples when it comes to the unrighteous path of rushing the appointment process to replace Ginsburg on the bench.
Four years ago, McConnell delayed a hearing on Barack Obama’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Antonin Scalia died 269 days before the 2016 general election; Ginsburg died 46 days before the 2020 general election. At the time, in 2016, it seemed cynical to think he’d deploy a double standard and rush through an appointment should he have the same scenario under a Republican president.
And yet here we are, with McConnell taking the cynical route. With just six weeks until Election Day, McConnell is proving that he’s interested not even slightly in honoring the views of the electorate—which, frankly, shouldn’t matter to the court appointments process anyway, given that the judiciary was designed to be apolitical—and he’s always been in it for political brinkmanship and to advance a narrow agenda.
For the people who want to secure another conservative vote on the Supreme Court, they should be working to turn out voters, not to rush the appointment process. That, at least, would appear to be the righteous approach.
In a time like this that’s reduced to partisanship, it seems unthinkable that senators of one political party would ever consider voting yes for a nominee put forward by another party, even in non-election years. Which means it’s up to Republican senators to decide whether to diminish the sobering power of our judiciary to cynical politicking, or to honor the integrity of the system.
That means there will be immense pressure on moderate or anti-Trump Republican senators in the coming days, from both camps, to proceed or to block the fast-track. But given the climate we’re in, it’s hard to view even those decisions as coming from a place of righteousness, rather than a place of political maneuvering—they’ll endorse the plan that seems to best advance their own and their party’s odds of success Nov. 3.
Which leads to me to another underlying cynical question: If McConnell is confident the American people want to keep Trump in charge, what’s the rush? It’s as if he’s shown his hand at the poker table, and it’s a losing hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.