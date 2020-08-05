Good afternoon.
You’ve seen the signs. You’ve seen the informational videos circulating around the web. You may have even seen the crowds of people piled into trucks and cars forming long caravans waving handmade signs outside of the window in your city or out in the agricultural fields. This is all part of Monterey County’s 2020 Census effort, with around $1.5 million in funding.
The census happens every 10 years and counts every person residing in the United States. But it’s not just a population count. It determines how the number of representatives we get in the Congress, and it helps decide where $675 billion of federal funding will go over the next 10 years. Public roads? Disaster relief? Head Start preschools? Much of that funding allocation relies upon the Census. Everyone counts in the Census, including non-citizens, multi-family households, non-English speakers. Even babies that are due in 2020 are counted.
But there’s a problem in Monterey County. It has some of the hardest areas to count because of factors like rural geography and/or a high concentration of non-English speakers, immigrants and crowded living conditions that include more than one family. These factors contributed to an estimated one-third of Monterey County residents going uncounted in 2010.
The state and, up until recently, the federal government, wanted to change that undercount—hence the big chunk of money to ramp up outreach to boost responses. Then, of course, the pandemic happened. Lots of tactics, including in-person kiosks, event information booths and in-person enumeration (the people who knock door-to-door to survey their neighborhood) would now pose a health risk.
So Monterey County and other government leaders pushed the Census Bureau for an extended deadline. The bureau obliged, and pushed the door-knocking deadline—that’s the last stage of outreach for households that haven’t responded—to Oct. 31. (That door-knocking outreach is slated to launch on Aug. 11.)
But on July 31, the Census Bureau reversed course, pushing the in-person counting deadline to Sept. 30.
Days after this announcement, organizations like the Latino Caucus of California Counties, National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund decried the decision. Historically, minority groups like Blacks and Latinos have been undercounted—and therefore underrepresented. A battle over a question about citizenship status, seemingly proposed to discourage participation, went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck the question.
A mission to count everybody means everybody. It’s not just immigrant communities in East Salinas who should be concerned about the setback. It’s also people living in Carmel-by-the-Sea, which does not have physical addresses. It’s people living off the grid in Big Sur. It’s our entire community.
If you still need to complete your census survey, you can now do it online, by phone or by mail. It won’t take more than five minutes. And it’s available in 13 languages. Visit 2020census.gov.
-Marielle Argueza, staff writer, marielle@mcweekly.com
