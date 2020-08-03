Good afternoon.
On July 29, the leaders of all four of Monterey County’s hospitals gathered for an unprecedented press conference in which they asked for residents to do a trio of seemingly simple things: wear masks in public, maintain social distancing when you’re out and about and wash your hands frequently. Monterey County’s number of Covid-positive tests continue to rise, as does the number of deaths. At the press conference, Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez stood in front of 26 empty chairs meant to represent the 26 lives lost to Covid, and called for a moment of silence; had that press conference been held today, there would have been 30 empty chairs needed.
Hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing are all achievable things for most people. And yet cases keep rising. Just a few hours after the hospital press conference, KION broke a story that at least eight perinatal nurses at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital tested positive for Covid-19. The California Nurses Association put KION in contact with six nurses, and five of them told the station they were self-isolating after testing positive.
Each of the six nurses alleged hospital management failed to provide them with proper PPE (personal protective equipment) after they spent months pleading for gear that included N95 masks. Instead, the nurses say, they were told to wear surgical masks while PPE including N95s was preserved for the emergency department.
“I cared for a patient,” one nurse said, “and a couple days later…it was found out that she did indeed have Covid. I was concerned. I had a little scratchy throat. Got tested, went home and turned out to be positive.”
Dr. Allen Radner, the hospital’s chief medical officer and an infectious disease specialist, said there was no clear demonstration the nurses contracted Covid-19 from a patient in the workplace. After the KION story ran, a nurse reached out to Weekly staff writer Pam Marino and told her that “in what appears to be an effort to limit possible liability,” management is “blaming the nurses that have tested positive by declaring that the outbreak is due to nurses not using PPE correctly, and that we did not distance in the breakroom. This is totally false.” Instead, they claim they “did not have access to N95 masks and PAPRs due to decisions by management.”
Carla Spencer, the hospital’s operations chief for Covid response and Director of Emergency Services, says the hospital’s overarching message is that the top priority is taking care of the patients and employees—and that includes providing sufficient PPE.
That the nurses received gear is not in question. But did they receive the right gear? Was what they received sufficient enough to protect them if they came into contact with an infected patient on their ward?
“We employ more than 2,000 people and when cases start to go up, there’s more risk where people can contract it,” Spencer says. “They can get it here, outside of here, we just don’t know. But our most valuable asset is the people who work here.”
That last part isn’t in dispute, even if we don’t know exactly what happened (or didn’t happen) with the distribution of PPE. Another thing that’s not in dispute: This is a hard and dangerous time to work in a hospital. No matter whose fault it is—whether it was inappropriate PPE or not—let’s hope healthcare workers stay safe.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.