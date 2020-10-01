Photographing wildfires is a balancing act of safety, journalism and ethics.
Good evening,
This is Parker Seibold, the Weekly’s staff photographer. This year, three wildfires have already made the ranking in the top 10 largest wildfires in Monterey County’s recorded history. The Dolan Fire, which as of today is 90-percent contained and has burned 124,924 acres, ranks fourth; the River Fire follows ranking sixth and the Carmel Fire, tenth. I’ve been on the ground covering all three.
Covering wildfires is new to me. I’ve lived in the Western United States for six years, but hadn’t yet been through fire season as a photojournalist. It’s exhilarating. When I’m out with a crew watching them pour fuel into the grass during a controlled burn or build fire lines around a home, and I hear the crackling sounds and feel the heat of the flames, my adrenaline gets going.
It’s also inherently dangerous. I have a responsibility to make sure I am not doing anything that puts myself or the firefighters in danger or affects their ability to do their job. This means, among other things, wearing the correct personal protective equipment—an N95 mask and Nomex pants and shirt. Then I fill my car with whatever I might need: my cameras, laptop, notebooks, pens and chargers, as well as lots of water, extra clothes and a sleeping bag in case I get stuck behind a road closure.
No matter who you are, when you’re out at a wildfire your awareness should be heightened. It’s important to know exit strategies and watch for falling debris while driving or walking around. As I photograph at a fire I’m multitasking, simultaneously analyzing a scene to figure out how to frame a shot—and also making sure I take my eye away from my viewfinder to look at where the fire is, where the trucks are and double check that I’m not in the way of the firefighters working.
Members of the press get access to areas that the general public can’t go, and we try our best to respect that access. Sometimes it means people asking us directly for information on their homes; more often it means being deliberate about which images we publish. Every journalist and media outlet has their own set of ethics and it’s our standard to not publish identifying photos of home unless we know the owners are aware. For the cover of the Aug. 27 issue, it led to a last-minute change after a conversation about whether or not a photograph of the corner of a burning building would be identifiable to the people who’d lived there.
Working on breaking news isn’t easy. It requires journalists to stop what they’re doing at the drop of a hat to cover a wildfire, a protest, crimes or a number of other things. It can mean working 14-plus hour days then driving around at midnight on the hunt for the glow of a wildfire and coming home with nothing. It can be emotionally draining to see tragedy, both manmade and natural. On the flipside, it can be exciting, but most importantly it’s wildly rewarding to know that we are providing important information to the people in our community when they need it most.
-Parker Seibold, staff photographer, parker@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.