Good morning—and to Madline Garnham, happy 105th birthday.
Our lives during the pandemic have been full of stories about isolation and loneliness, but there are also stories of adaptation and resilience. That includes people from every generation, including Madeline Garnham, who turns 105 today.
When we spoke earlier this week, an in-person visit to Forest Hill retirement community in Pacific Grove, where Garnham has lived for 12 years, was off the table due to Covid-19. So instead we connected via Zoom.
Garnham won’t celebrate according to plan, because of the pandemic. Her daughter-in-law and friends who got to know each other through the Carmel Foundation—they are seniors themselves—would normally show up for high tea and to have dinner together and to sing to her.
But Garnham isn’t feeling lonely during the pandemic. “I have to admit it has not bothered me too terribly much,” she says. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and reliving some of the parts of my life that were particularly pleasant or just memorable.” Among those standout moments: A ride in a hot air balloon over Napa Valley with her family for her 71st birthday.
Garnham was just a kid as the Spanish Flu of 1918 raged, but she remembers her parents talking about it. In her recollection it must’ve been less disruptive to daily life than Covid-19, or she’d remember it more vividly. (And Garnham remembers specifics from her childhood quite clearly—in 1923 at age 8, she says, she began to develop a love for newspapers, and she’d read even graphic crime stories and ask her dad for help with vocabulary she didn’t know.)
In this pandemic, the second of her lifetime, she’s maintaining a surprisingly positive outlook. I asked her if she had any advice for most of the rest of us, who have nothing else to compare it to.
“Just cooperate with all of the rules and regulations, so you’re trying to live as safely as you possibly can, and take care of yourself in the ways they are recommending,” Garnham says. “And think positively at all times. Don’t think about the negative. Try to approach every day as a new, fresh day that’s going to bring something happy.
“Our minds need to be working for us to keep our spirits up. If we think along those lines, it will be a lot easier to be satisfied and content with what they have to deal with.”
That sounds like a birthday gift from Garnham to all of us.
-Sara Rubin, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.