A moment to pause and celebrate a rare journalistic collaboration.
There was a time back at the beginning of shelter-in-place, when it still looked like Covid-19 would be with us for just a few weeks or months, before I started cancelling everything on my calendar. In those days, things on my calendar included the annual summer conference hosted by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN), which rotates each year to a different host paper (it was set to be in Boston).
It’s a chance for news reporters and editors to get together and share their best and worst stories and trade strategies on things like getting stubborn government agencies to grant access to public records, or how to cultivate new and diverse sources. Meanwhile on a parallel track, sales teams get together and swap ideas on how to prospect new clients and close deals. At the end of each day, we all get together to drink and eat, and the gala topper at the end is an awards ceremony. True to classic alt-weekly form, when a winner goes up on stage to claim their award, their prize is a shot of liquor.
Needless to say, this year there was no in-person conference, though we’re all in touch virtually as we learn to navigate Covid-19. The awards ceremony did go on, virtually, and it happened on Friday, Sept. 18, as winners were announced among 526 entries from 55 publications. I’m proud to report the Weekly received the first-place award for investigative reporting for a story reported and written with the independent news service Voices of Monterey Bay (VOMB).
The stories we submitted started with a breaking news post that came about as a result of a public record—in this case, a video recording of a call with a Monterey County Jail inmate—that appeared to show Israel Villa, then a community leader in the group MILPA, threatening the life of the inmate over information disclosures in the course of a murder trial.
What unfolded from there was an unprecedented collaboration between the Weekly and our competitors in the local press corps. We teamed up with VOMB and KSBW to produce a cover story that all three outlets ran on the same day in October 2019. With a huge volume of information to sort through and verify, and a series of stories gathered over time from people who suspected MILPA had been co-opted by members of Norteño gangs for recruitment, it was a project best undertaken as a group. We split up a long list of tasks, shared our notes and pursued various leads.
The result was not only a first-place national award, but a story that hopefully has a lasting impact. It was a controversial project, as many investigative undertakings are, but it had an impact. MILPA responded with changes to its leadership, and hired an independent auditor to lead a review of the organization.
But there was also pushback. Groups that supported MILPA were quick to defend the group and its mission. I get it—MILPA’s mission is important. I want them to succeed at developing a generation of leaders, engaging in policy from the grassroots up, and help formerly incarcerated people have an influence on the criminal justice system.
That belief, that MILPA’s guiding principles are virtuous, is what made it seem to me so crucial that any questions about whether MILPA was there to serve the benefit of the public or the benefit of a criminal gang were resolved, and that the group could fulfill its promises.
Tough investigative reporting doesn’t land you friends, but it’s pretty cool when it lands a recognition like this. Congrats to everyone who worked on this story at the Weekly, VOMB and KSBW.
