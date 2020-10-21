The 2020 Census is a wrap, and now it’s time to crunch the numbers.
Good afternoon.
Editor Sara Rubin here, feeling a little smug about the many civic duties I have completed recently: Voting, getting a flu shot, self-reporting my household demographic information to the U.S. Census Bureau. (OK, so that’s three things I’ve done during all of shelter-in-place—I’m ignoring the many hours I’ve spent reading on the couch while tallying my civic duty bonus points.)
Of those three, the census was the easiest and fastest. For the Census Bureau, however, and the more than half-million temporary workers hired this census year, it was a marathon to get to a 99.9-percent completion rate by the Oct. 15 deadline last week.
This morning, Albert E. Fontenot, Jr., the associate director for decennial programs at the U.S. Census Bureau, and Tim Olson, associate director for field operations at the U.S. Census Bureau, held a press conference by phone to update the media and the public on how it all went.
Fontenot was almost all about numbers—152 million (addresses resolved), 42 million (pieces of PPE distributed to census staff), 2.5 (months to complete field operations, down from roughly five months in the initial plan—a change due to the pandemic plus politics and litigation).
Olson was also about numbers—3.1 million (applicants for temp jobs), 435,000 (enumerators, or people who walk around knocking on doors looking for data on addresses that didn’t self-respond), 248 (area offices around the country).
He’s especially proud of the figure 1.92—the number of cases fulfilled per hour, on average, by enumerators. It beat the goal of 1.55 cases per hour, and is nearly double the rate of 1.01 cases per hour in the 2010 Census. Olson attributes that mostly to technological improvements and faster computers, and the fact that this year, for the first time in American history, enumerators were able to file data digitally from the field, rather than recording their findings on paper to file.
And lucky they had a digitized system ready to go, because between a pandemic, hurricanes and wildfires, they had about 50 percent of the time they’d banked on to complete their work.
That work is something that Olson, who is on his fourth census, is clearly deeply invested in. Besides the numbers, he’s the warm and fuzzy half to this highly technical process. “Data collection is now finished, and it feels great,” he said by way of greeting this morning.
“Conducting the census is always challenging. We hire hundreds of thousands of temporary employees. We deal with heightened scrutiny by the press, stakeholders and the public. This is our world and it is one that we thrive in. We might be crazy, but we thrive in it. Most of us can't wait until the next census comes along.”
One of those hundreds of thousands of temp workers was Louise Iredell, who lives in Prunedale and worked as an enumerator until Oct. 15. She says she wore out the shocks on her car driving on dirt roads, and she visited a range of communities—houses, apartments, mobile home parks, RV parks, a senior living facility, housing communities with a guard.
Along the way, she met people who were happy to cooperate and people who turned her away. And in the end, after a friend asked her how many houses she’d visited, she guessed 200 to 300. Then she looked at the data she’d produced and realized it was 974. “I was amazed,” she said.
It’s an amazing project in scope and in purpose, taking an inventory of who lives in the United States of America. Thank you to Iredell and her 400,000 or so colleagues who walked the streets to get it done in time.
And now for the data folks back in Washington, D.C., the work of crunching and presenting the numbers begins.
-Sara Rubn, editor, sara@mcweekly.com
